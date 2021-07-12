Amelia Bloomer made her mark in the fight for suffrage

One hundred and one years ago, the 19th amendment to the Constitution was ratified, giving women the long-sought and long-fought right to vote. We can be proud that a citizen of Iowa, in particular Council Bluffs, has gone down in history as a core member of the women’s suffrage revolution.

Born in central New York in May 1818, Amelia Jenks enjoyed a modes phetic about Council Bluff’s future: “Council Bluffs will be no longer ‘out of the world’ but directly in the center of it.” Indeed, by the 1880s, Council Bluffs was the fifth largest transportation center on the North American Continent. It had 17 passenger stations, numerous freight stations and the continent’s second largest postal distribution center. As the city was rising to prominence, so did the Bloomers. Dexter served as mayor of Council Bluffs and was the first superintendent of the city’s schools. Bloomer Elementary is named in his memory.

Bloomer had a way of seeing the future. She was a pioneer in the temperance movement and wielded such influence that her own husband quit drinking! While today we often understand this movement, which ultimately led to prohibition, mostly in terms of its ultimate failure, temperance laid the foundation upon which the edifice of women’s suffrage was erected.

