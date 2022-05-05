CLUB NEWS: Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood

Chapter LP of the P.E.O.

SisterhoodChapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met on April 26 in the Social Hall of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church to hear the second program in a year-long series “Celebrate Council Bluffs” during its 176th birthday anniversary. The program featured researcher, writer and speaker Linda Knell, who presented a captivating look into the life and accomplishments of historical figure Amelia Bloomer and her husband, Dexter.

The Bloomers relocated from New York — where they met and married — to Ohio, later to settle in the territory of Council Bluffs in the mid 1800s, where Dexter opened a law practice and took an active role in the local educational system. During this time, Amelia was busily engaged in writing articles for a prominent eastern newspaper, primarily on the subject of Women’s Rights.

To set the stage and fully illustrate the person and time of Amelia Bloomer, Knell was attired in a period costume that included “pantaloons” which were later renamed “bloomers” as a fitting compliment to Amelia’s dress of that time and place. As it was noted and of particular importance, Bloomer helped to found the Iowa Woman Suffrage Association, serving as its president in 1871. Many years later, she was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1975.

Of added interest, Linda Knell has taken an active role in assisting Bloomer School in acquiring a grant to properly and officially designate the school in honor of both Amelia and Dexter Bloomer at an upcoming date yet to be announced.

Prior to the program, members and visitors were treated to refreshments courtesy of chapter hostesses, Pauline Larsen and Nancy Lougee. Following the program, members of the chapter gathered for their business agenda under the direction of Beverly Fletcher, president, with designated assistance from Monica Sciortino, vice president. Top agenda items included the description and nomination of new members, the approval and passing of amended ByLaws and Standing Rules, and the discussion of current and upcoming fundraising projects in the generation of college grants and scholarships in support of eligible students, in keeping with P.E.O.’s educational mission.

Chapter LP will meet again on Tuesday, May 10, with guest speaker and presenter Adam Van Osdel, creative director with PACE of the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center. The program will include the discussion of early works by well-known artists from the museum’s permanent collection who depicted the territory of Council Bluffs as it appeared in its formative years. The program is open to the public and will be held at 1 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluffs Street.