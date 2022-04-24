Council Bluffs woman celebrates 101 years on Earth with cake, ice cream

She has survived the Great Depression, Dust Bowl, World War II, Cold War, Great Recession and a bout with COVID-19.

On Sunday, Helen Rothe will turn 101.

So what’s her secret?

“Just live from one day to the next,” Rothe said.

She was born April 24, 1921 to George and Ruth Selders in Otis, Colorado, where her family farmed until she was a toddler. When she was 2 or 3 years old, they moved to a farm near Griswold.

Helen was the third-oldest of 10 siblings who attended school in Griswold. To attend high school, she moved into town and worked as a housekeeper and babysitter for local veterinarian Harry Kirk and his wife, Mabel. After high school, she worked at a local hotel for a short time.

She fell in love with Elmer Rothe, who had grown up on a neighboring farm. On Jan. 30, 1940, the two eloped to Maryville, Missouri. After getting married, they lived on the Rothe farm for about 10 years, then moved to Council Bluffs. Elmer got a deferment from military service because he was a farmer.

The couple had four daughters: Jean (who passed away about 15 years ago), Sherry, Karen and Denise. Helen sewed clothes for the children out of feed bags, which were made out of “sturdy cotton,” daughter Sherry Swanger said.

“They did that on purpose, because they knew a lot of people were struggling,” she said. “We’d pick our bag, and she’d make something out of it.”

Some bags were nice enough that her mother could turn them into gingham dresses or other fancy duds,” Swanger said.

Helen also liked to bake cakes and other goodies, she said.

Once they moved to Council Bluffs, Elmer worked as a mechanic, then in construction. He got a job working on paving Iowa Highway 92, according to Swanger.

The section of Iowa Highway 92 from U.S. Highway 71 to Fontanelle was paved in 1949. The section between Council Bluffs and Highway 71 was paved in 1955. In 1958, Highway 92 would be realigned along the former Iowa Highway 100 instead of along U.S. Highway 6 as before.

Working on the highway was hard on the family, Rothe said. They lived in a trailer so they could move as the work progressed.

“It wasn’t fun,” she said.

“Every time they did 10 miles, we moved,” Swanger said. “Sometimes I would have 12 days in a school, sometimes I would have 15. They hardly knew my name before we were gone.”

In spite of the upheaval, the children did well in school, Rothe said.

“You and Dad were both readers,” Swanger said. “We saw you reading, so we wanted to read.”

When Elmer finished the paving work, the family moved into a house in Council Bluffs, Swanger said.

“What a joy to live in a house after living in a trailer!” she said.

Helen never got involved in a parent-teacher organization or booster club but used to play pinochle and pitch in card clubs, Swanger said.

The couple moved to a different house in Council Bluffs in 1991. Elmer passed away in 2000.

Helen moved to Bethany Lutheran Home in 2012.

“They’ve been very good to me,” she said.

On Sunday, family and friends will hold the party they couldn’t have on Rothe’s 100th birthday because of the pandemic, Swanger said.

“We’ll definitely have cake, and it’ll have the number 101 on it,” she said. “We’re going to have hot fudge sundaes, too. She loves those.”

