De Smet started mission; helped keep peace

Father Pierre-Jean De Smet was sent to Council Bluffs to “civilize and Christianize” its Native America residents, but it was his own civility and Christian generosity that made him one of the most famous figures on the western frontier.

The man who would become known as “the spiritual Christopher Columbus of the west” began his great missionary career in present-day Council Bluffs when the Jesuit fathers of St. Louis asked him to establish the first Christian church and school in the upper Missouri valley.

De Smet, then 37 years old, arrived by steamship on the banks of Lake Manawa — at that time a channel of the Missouri River — on May 31, 1838, along with another Jesuit priest, Father Felix Verreydt, and Brother Andrew Mazzella.

When the men debarked, they found nearly 2,000 Pottawattamie Indians waiting for them at the boat landing. According to Francis Cassilly, a Creighton University scholar who wrote about the life of De Smet in 1917, “their welcome was cold with only two coming forward to shake hands.”

Luckily, Chief Billy Caldwell, the half-Irish-half-Pottawattamie Indian who had served as an assistant to Tecumseh, stepped forward to offer the men the use of three cabins located near his camp four miles to the north.