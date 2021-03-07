Dodge Connection: Boldly going where few had gone before, Iowa and Nebraska

“Mother mourned the loss of her bag,” Julia writes, “having carried many necessary articles for so long a trip.”

Theft, then as now, occupied a common part of life, and the further you moved west, the greater the threat.

From Davenport, they went by stage to Iowa City where they began their trip to Council Bluffs — only 240 more miles to go.

Today, that’s just three and a half hours by automobile. But in November 1854, it would take the Dodge family seventeen days of misery to arrive.

At the end of the first day, they arrived in Snooks Grove — known today as Carnforth, so small it lost its post office in 1907 — which served as a mid-way station between Iowa City and Des Moines. Mrs. Dodge and Julia were surprised to find their bed had no sheets. Julia reports the host’s explanation.

“Owing to a wedding, they had to use them for table clothes. My brother ... could not see why my mother could not make herself comfortable without so much discussion. He forgot it was her first introduction to the primitive life of the West, but she became well acquainted with it.”