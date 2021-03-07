Dodge Connection: Boldly going where few had gone before, Iowa and Nebraska

We live in the most mobile society in history.
The average American relocates almost a dozen times in the course of their lifetime. This trend stands in contrast to those who lived during the first half of the 19th century.
In those days, most Americans were born and lived the majority of their lives within the same locale. Today — like the Starship Enterprise — we look upon space travel as the strange new frontier, both out of reach and abstract. But 170 years ago, other states within our own country seemed even further out of reach, even more storied.
Then things began to change.
In the 1850s, increased migration was made possible in the United States by new technology. The telegraph began connecting once unreachable towns and cities with instant communication. The railroads augmented and replaced rivers and canals.
In addition, growing industrialization in the cities made unban life both opportune, yet increasingly forlorn. In the east, all the best farmland had been claimed, and a American exodus began.
By the mid-1850s, if you wanted a better life, you looked to the west — which we know as the Midwest today — not just to the next county or the distance of a state or two, but a radical act of decisive migration. Unlike emigrants today, you would not cross just one river or one boundary, but many.
Prior to the 1850s, new territories annexed by the United States filled slowly, which would soon changed dramatically. Iowa, and soon Nebraska, experienced a rush of humanity; not just farmers, but politicians, land speculators, storekeepers, criminals and laborers, just to name a few.
And who stood tall in the middle of this seismic shift in our nation’s demographics? Our own General Grenville Dodge, builder of the National Historic Landmark that still proudly stands and bears his name to this day.
He, too, left his home in Massachusetts and followed the promise of employment on a land survey crew in Peoria, Illinois. During this time, he advanced in his newly found career of engineering railroads and met his future wife, Ruth Anne Browne. After their marriage, Dodge convinced his brother, sister, and parents to accompany him west. They sold all they had in preparation for the move.
How did they experience the move? What was it like to migrate from the Boston area in New England to help sow the seeds of the Omaha metro area in the year of 1854?
The answer — a combination of misery and adventure.
Julia Dodge, Grenville Dodge’s young sister, chronicled her experiences of just one part of the journey. Briefly mentioning Chicago, she writes of their adventures in crossing Iowa in the cold month of November. She had just turned 14.
From the beginning, Julia notes that the trip would challenge her refined mother — “Coming from the comforts of a New England home to a country, whose inhabitants were Indians, was a change, especially for my Mother who loved culture and refinement.”
The first stop was Chicago. Taking the train went well enough, but the final miles to their accommodations involved mud and a stuck carriage.
They stayed at the Briggs House which was a first-class hotel. The hotel survived the Great Chicago Fire and served as refuge. It was demolished in 1928 to make way for the Randolph Tower.
Their stay at the Briggs House marked their last comfort for many years. Indeed, Mrs. Dodge would not enjoy such luxury again until they moved into the Dodge House here in Council Bluffs in 1870, 14 years later.
The train to Muscatine, served as their next transport where they took a boat to Davenport. Julia and her mother had a small stateroom, but Grenville had to rent a cot in the dining hall.
Julia reports that her brother carried a large amount of money for deposit once they arrived in Council Bluffs. The funds were stashed in a carpetbag. His mother had her own carpetbag as well.
Wisely, Grenville left his bag with Julia and his mother and took possession of his mother’s bag. The next day, Grenville found the bag empty.
“Mother mourned the loss of her bag,” Julia writes, “having carried many necessary articles for so long a trip.”
Theft, then as now, occupied a common part of life, and the further you moved west, the greater the threat.
From Davenport, they went by stage to Iowa City where they began their trip to Council Bluffs — only 240 more miles to go.
Today, that’s just three and a half hours by automobile. But in November 1854, it would take the Dodge family seventeen days of misery to arrive.
At the end of the first day, they arrived in Snooks Grove — known today as Carnforth, so small it lost its post office in 1907 — which served as a mid-way station between Iowa City and Des Moines. Mrs. Dodge and Julia were surprised to find their bed had no sheets. Julia reports the host’s explanation.
“Owing to a wedding, they had to use them for table clothes. My brother ... could not see why my mother could not make herself comfortable without so much discussion. He forgot it was her first introduction to the primitive life of the West, but she became well acquainted with it.”
A couple of days later and they reached Grinnell where “we were hospitably entertained at the B.G. Grinnell home — he was the founder of Grinnell College — until the stage came along.” In two days’ time, they arrived in Des Moines where they spent another two days before finding seats on the next stage to Council Bluffs.
The stage was booked, with all nine seats filled. It was freezing cold, certainly a recipe for misery, but little did they know more suffering awaited.
At this point, the Dodge family had traveled for nine days in Iowa alone. They were half way along their journey from Iowa City to Council Bluffs. Back in “the day” traveling was slow, filled with unfortunate surprises, and generally unpleasant.
Julia remembers, “Progress was rather slow as our masculine companions had frequently to get out and with the aid of a rail pry the coach out of a mud hole.”
One night they stayed at a meal house with a dirt floor. While Julia does not elaborate, she reports that her mother was not pleased.
The next day, they changed horses and set off toward Council Bluffs. Suddenly they were “met with a snow storm ... making the trip slow and very uncomfortable. We reached Morrisons, about thirty miles from C.B. We arrived at midnight.”
Julia and her mother had the only bed in the guesthouse. A hung sheet protected their modesty. The men slept on the floor.
Morrisons was the name of a two-cabin stage stop. Today, the closest landmark would be Lewis. Julia was wrong about the distance from Council Bluffs. They still had over 50 miles to go, almost double her estimate. The home stretch of the journey would soon prove the most miserable.
Grenville Dodge went on the next transport — more modest than a stage. Julia reports that brother Grenville, “was not willing we should go on. It was very cold and he thought the stage would come along the next morning.”
Brother Grenville was wrong. The storm only increased in intensity and no proper stage came along. After three days, mother Dodge grew impatient and declared that they “would start next morning in whatever came along. She had gotten very tired of the food, principally corn bread and sow belly.
A transport similar to a box-like sleigh known as a “pung” came along and the proprietor, Mr. Morrison, “tried to persuade (the ladies) not to go as it was a hazardous trip and my brother had taken most of our robes when he left. We started out, we thought, quite comfortably, sun shining but very cold. Soon after noon a blizzard came up, and covered up the tracks ... the driver soon lost his bearings and we went in a circle most of the afternoon.”
Julia Dodge quickly became hypothermic.
“I began to suffer from cold and go to sleep, so it kept them all busy to arouse me and with stimulants and shaking they managed to keep me awake.” They reached Council Bluffs about 8 p.m. that night. “They carried me in. Found fingers and toes were frosted and there was some suffering.”
The next day, given that their homestead was near Elkhorn, Nebraska was yet incomplete, the Dodge women stayed across the Missouri River in Omaha. The Dodge men had only begun to build their cabins in Elkhorn. The project would take the whole winter to complete.
“We had to go through 1,200 Indians,” recalled Julia, “who were spending Winter there where the Union Pacific and Burlington Stations are now located.”
Back then, Julia noted that Omaha only had some 200 inhabitants. Their new home was a “log cabin on the hill on 10th Street where Herman Kountze’s fine home was afterwards built.” That said, their new home was extremely modest.
“I shall never forget my mother with tears rolling down her cheeks, as she took off her bonnet, looked around and said, ‘To think I left a home with nine closets, and here only a peg to hang my bonnet on’.”
Remember this Dodge Family saga the next time a move enters your future. May it involve much less drama and misery … and more pegs to hang your hat!