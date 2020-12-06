Dodge Connection: Celebrating Christmas then and now

The strains of Andy Williams singing, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” signals the start of another holiday season. Everyone looks forward to Christmas and no place around town celebrates Christmas like the Historic General Dodge House.
Right now, the exterior looks fabulous and festively decorated with garland, wreaths, and bows. (We have even better and bigger plans for next year.) On the inside, guests can appreciate 24 different Christmas trees, each meticulously decorated by members of the local community.
As visitors to the Dodge House marvel at its Victorian splendor, all wrapped up in the warmth of Christmas, many wonder how Americans 150 years ago would have celebrated Christmas, a question worthy of exploration. If you lived back then, here’s what you could have expected during the “most wonderful time of the year.”
Christmas Cards: By the middle of the 19th century, Christmas cards were in vogue. They were beautiful and often very ornamented. Many folks would keep received cards in albums. Yet, the most fascinating fact about Christmas cards in the 1800s is how dark, bizarre, and morbid the imagery on the cards could be. More like Halloween in spirit than Christmas, some cards included mice preparing to feast on a dead cat, Satan punishing a bad child, dead birds, a polar bear attacking a man, and a chicken eating a turtle that is attacking a duck. If you have trouble believing this, just Google “Victorian Christmas cards” and see for yourself.
The Dodge family’s Christmas cards, fortunately, offer a more subdued look. Their cards feature a message for a joyful Christmas and a Happy New Year with an image of their beloved home on the front. Other Dodge cards show ice skaters.
Ice Skating: A very popular sport back in the day, ice skating provided both exercise and an excuse to hold parties. It also gave courting couples a chance to enjoy some privacy, away from the watchful eyes of their parents. Skating was such a popular pastime in the late 1800s that the Nonpareil would have articles and notices about local skating parties, skating conditions at different locations, a complete list of those unfortunate enough to have fallen through thin ice, as well as skating updates from all around the country.
Shopping: Just as now, giving was viewed as better than receiving, but with a preference for handmade gifts over and above purchased gifts. In response, retailers began marketing partially assembled items that the giver could put their own personal touches on. Here is the advice from The Ladies World Magazine in December of 1892: “If you have money to spend on presents, do not waste on people richer than yourself, but on those poorer ... do not send articles that cost money and are vulgar and tawdry. A piece of music ... a few flowers, entail no obligation, require no work, and do their own work of love as well as costly gifts, and show a delicacy of breeding.” Gifts might include knitted mittens, embroidered bed slippers, handkerchiefs, stenciled lampshades and the like.
Parlor Entertainment: Ah, the parlor; center of the Victorian home. Even modest homes had a parlor where all would gather. As the cultural center of the home, it would often contain an organ or a piano. Family and guests alike would come prepared with their own instruments and voices. They would play, sing, and tell stories. Children would also practice their songs or memorize miniature plays to entertain the adults. They would read the Bible. But the highlight and the delight of the evening centered around food and beverages.
The Dodge family had not only one, but two parlors. And, on top of that, literally up top, they had a ballroom on the third floor. In 1895, the Dodges hosted the party of the season as reported by The Nonpareil: “The large dancing hall on the third floor was thrown open and exquisitely decorated with holly and mistletoe; the ceiling profusely draped with flags and hung with Japanese lanterns … and palms and flowers … Some 50 dancers glided about, the women in pink hoods and masks, producing an effect that was singularly striking and brilliant. The whole affair was an exceedingly brilliant success.”
Feasting: What are the holidays without a little bit of gluttony? According to the Boston Cooking School Cookbook, a Christmas Day menu would include foods both familiar and foreign to us.
Breakfast: Fruits, breaded chops, tomato sauce, baked potatoes, maple syrup, coffee.
Lunch: Oysters (very popular), almond milk soup with rice, almonds, celery (very popular), olives, baked halibut, turkey, cranberry sauce, rice croquettes, nuts, fruits and sugar plums.
Supper: Oysters, chicken sandwiches, coffee, jelly, cake, and ham. How would you cook a ham? According the The Practical Housekeeper: “Boil it three or four hours ... skin it ... set it in the oven for a half hour, cover it thickly with pounded bread-crumbs and set back for a half hour longer.” Other traditions of the feast might include a wassail bowl and serving plum pudding. In German traditions, carp was considered a delicacy along with potatoes and oyster dressing.
Trimming the Tree: The Christmas tree comes to us, primarily, from Germany. Queen Victoria’s mother and husband were German. She adopted German traditions and so did a large part of the English-speaking world. Trees were adorned with flickering candles, fancy paper art, angels, chocolates wreaths, gilded apples, tinsel tassels, popped corn and many other beautiful elements. By the 1870s, Americans imported their ornaments from Germany. Shortly thereafter, ornaments became domestically produced.
Santa Claus: The figure of Santa Claus was also solidifying at this time. A giver of gifts, a robber baron in reverse, Santa reigned in the North Pole without opposition or oppression. He depended upon a reliable population of happy elf-laborers. It was just the opposite of the sweatshops that many Americans labored in for long, unhappy hours. While Santa brought delight to many a boy and girl, a number of writers and preachers worried that he had become a substitute and rival to Jesus.
In 1897, the New York Sun published an ongoing discourse on the spiritual meaning of Santa. The editor of the paper wrote that without Santa, “... there would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence ... Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.”
Maybe that is why Christmas, for the religious and the secular, for the rich and the poor, for the young and the old, remains so very popular. It invites us to imagine, maybe just a little, that a very different and beautiful world is within our grasp, even when our own (especially this year) can seem so intolerable and cold.
The Historic General Dodge House at Christmas
In December, the house is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and Sundays from 1 to 5pm. The last admission is at 4 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve and Day. You are invited to come and enjoy the House all spruced up for Christmas. Admission is $10 (students, seniors, and military, $5).
You can also enjoy “Christmas by Candlelight” at the Dodge House on the evenings of Dec. 12 and 19. All the lights in the house will be off, with illumination only from the trees and hundreds of candles. Tours are limited to 10 individuals in 20-minute intervals. Masks are required. The cost is $15 per person. You may register via our Facebook page, on website dodgehouse.org or by calling the Dodge House at 712-322-2406.
— Tom Emmett is the executive director of the Historic General Dodge House.
