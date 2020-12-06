Dodge Connection: Celebrating Christmas then and now

In 1897, the New York Sun published an ongoing discourse on the spiritual meaning of Santa. The editor of the paper wrote that without Santa, “... there would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence ... Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.”

Maybe that is why Christmas, for the religious and the secular, for the rich and the poor, for the young and the old, remains so very popular. It invites us to imagine, maybe just a little, that a very different and beautiful world is within our grasp, even when our own (especially this year) can seem so intolerable and cold.

The Historic General Dodge House at Christmas

In December, the house is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and Sundays from 1 to 5pm. The last admission is at 4 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve and Day. You are invited to come and enjoy the House all spruced up for Christmas. Admission is $10 (students, seniors, and military, $5).