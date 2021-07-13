Dodge House program to focus on explorer of the West

The Historic General Dodge House will hold a special program on explorer Jim Bridger Wednesday.

“Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West” will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Dodge House Ballroom.

The program will be presented by Jerry Enzler, founder of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. His book, “Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West,” captures the life of Jim Bridger, including new information about Bridger’s interactions with Gen. Grenville Dodge during the Plains Indian Wars of 1865-66. It was released in April by the University of Oklahoma Press.

Dodge had great respect for the explorer and had a monument made in Bridger’s honor after his death.

Enzler has appeared on the History Channel; been interviewed on public radio in the United States, Europe and Japan; and has given public addresses and programs in the United States, France, Scotland and Ireland.

Advance registration is required. The fee is $10 for Dodge House members and $15 for all others. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. To register, go to dodgehouse.org and drag down to Events Calendar under Plan Your Visit, then click on “Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West.”

