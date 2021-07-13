 Skip to main content
Dodge House program to focus on explorer of the West
Dodge House program to focus on explorer of the West

dodge monument to bridger.jpg

The monument for James Bridger created by General Grenville Dodge.

 Courtesy Thomas Emmett

The Historic General Dodge House will hold a special program on explorer Jim Bridger Wednesday.

“Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West” will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Dodge House Ballroom.

The program will be presented by Jerry Enzler, founder of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. His book, “Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West,” captures the life of Jim Bridger, including new information about Bridger’s interactions with Gen. Grenville Dodge during the Plains Indian Wars of 1865-66. It was released in April by the University of Oklahoma Press.

Dodge had great respect for the explorer and had a monument made in Bridger’s honor after his death.

Enzler has appeared on the History Channel; been interviewed on public radio in the United States, Europe and Japan; and has given public addresses and programs in the United States, France, Scotland and Ireland.

Advance registration is required. The fee is $10 for Dodge House members and $15 for all others. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. To register, go to dodgehouse.org and drag down to Events Calendar under Plan Your Visit, then click on “Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West.”

Click here for more information on Jim Bridger.

