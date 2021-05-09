Exploring Home: 5 ways to be a tourist in your hometown

You may feel like you know everything there is to know about your city, but there is always something new to learn and discover.
When you travel locally, you help your local businesses thrive, which in turn helps employ your friends, family and neighbors. Here are some easy ways to enjoy a budget-friendly staycation in Council Bluffs.
Book a hotel stay
Unleash the whole tourist experience by staying overnight in a Council Bluffs hotel. Staying in a hotel is a great way to escape from the repetitiveness of everyday life — no worrying about chores here. Find the complete list of hotel properties in Council Bluffs at unleashcb.com/stay.
Browse our visitor guide
Chances are you’ve never browsed the visitor guide for your hometown. Check out the digital version of our Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County visitor guide at uncb.link/visitorsguide, and see how many places you still need to visit or activities you’ve never experienced.
Take touristy photos throughout town
See Council Bluffs through a new lens by taking your camera with you. Visit the murals in town and take the most Instagram-worthy photo. Visit one of our local parks and try out nature photography. Take pictures of local places that bring back memories or are important to you, your friends and family. This might just give you a new and fresh perspective of the place you call home.
Try a new restaurant
There are so many delicious locally-owned restaurants in Council Bluffs. Be a tourist and try something new. Whether you prefer to dine in on a patio or would rather grab carryout for a picnic in the park, there are tons of options available. Check out the complete list of restaurants at unleashcb.com/eat.
Learn more about the local history
Council Bluffs has a rich history, and there is so much to learn. Try visiting one of our local museums to uncover the stories that built the town. Stop by our historical monuments and read interesting historical facts.
I would love to hear what you learned, discovered or revisited during your staycation! Tag UnleashCB in your social media photos, use the hashtag #UNleashCB or send me an email at eschwaller@unleashcb.com and tell me about your experience.