Exploring Home: 5 ways to be a tourist in your hometown

You may feel like you know everything there is to know about your city, but there is always something new to learn and discover.

When you travel locally, you help your local businesses thrive, which in turn helps employ your friends, family and neighbors. Here are some easy ways to enjoy a budget-friendly staycation in Council Bluffs.

Book a hotel stay

Unleash the whole tourist experience by staying overnight in a Council Bluffs hotel. Staying in a hotel is a great way to escape from the repetitiveness of everyday life — no worrying about chores here. Find the complete list of hotel properties in Council Bluffs at unleashcb.com/stay.

Browse our visitor guide

Chances are you’ve never browsed the visitor guide for your hometown. Check out the digital version of our Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County visitor guide at uncb.link/visitorsguide, and see how many places you still need to visit or activities you’ve never experienced.

Take touristy photos throughout town