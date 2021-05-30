Exploring Home: Attractions to visit this Memorial Day in Pottawattamie County

Today is Memorial Day, and on this important holiday, Americans honor and mourn the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Communities throughout Pottawattamie County commemorate veterans in various ways. Follow the Stars and Bronze Tribute Trail and discover our local heroes.

Eagles of Honor Project

Did you know that each community in Pottawattamie County has an Eagle of Honor? These statues were created by artist Russell Christensen of Neola.

All are hand-crafted, unique, bronze eagles that thank military veterans and their families. Each eagle features a variation on the theme of honor.

To find the location of each eagle in Pottawattamie County, visit uncb.link/eagles_of_honor.

Pottawattamie County Freedom Rock

The Freedom Rock Tour is a unique 95-piece mural across Iowa created by Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II. Almost all of Iowa’s 99 counties has a freedom rock formed to thank the state’s veterans, and Pottawattamie County’s Rock is located in Oakland.