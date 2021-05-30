Exploring Home: Attractions to visit this Memorial Day in Pottawattamie County

Today is Memorial Day, and on this important holiday, Americans honor and mourn the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Communities throughout Pottawattamie County commemorate veterans in various ways. Follow the Stars and Bronze Tribute Trail and discover our local heroes.
Eagles of Honor Project
Did you know that each community in Pottawattamie County has an Eagle of Honor? These statues were created by artist Russell Christensen of Neola.
All are hand-crafted, unique, bronze eagles that thank military veterans and their families. Each eagle features a variation on the theme of honor.
To find the location of each eagle in Pottawattamie County, visit uncb.link/eagles_of_honor.
Pottawattamie County Freedom Rock
The Freedom Rock Tour is a unique 95-piece mural across Iowa created by Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II. Almost all of Iowa’s 99 counties has a freedom rock formed to thank the state’s veterans, and Pottawattamie County’s Rock is located in Oakland.
The rock was the 57th rock in the state and was finished in 2017. The rock features four local veterans. Learn more about the four featured veterans at uncb.link/freedom_rock.
Veterans Plaza in Bayliss Park
Bayliss Park, a historic park in downtown Council Bluffs features the Veterans Plaza sculpted by artist John Lajba in 2003. All military branches from the Civil War to the War on Terror are represented in the plaza.
Names inscribed in the memorial identify the Pottawattamie County military service members who paid the ultimate price for our country.
All the memorials along the Stars and Bronze Tribute Trail showcase Pottawattamie County residents’ passion for memorializing and honoring the local heroes that have sacrificed so much for our country.
Exploring the self-guided trail is a great way to learn more about our local history and spend your Memorial Day.