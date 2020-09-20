Exploring Home: The historic Squirrel Cage Jail

The last time I visited the historic Squirrel Cage Jail, 226 Pearl St., was back in 2003 when I was a third-grader at Lewis Central.
When I saw that the Historical and Preservation Society of Pottawattamie County was doing socially-distanced tours for their 135th anniversary, I knew I needed to check it out again.
When I arrived, they started the tour with a wine tasting of their appropriately named wines — Doing Time, Behind Bars, Solitary and Lockdown. The other folks on my tour couldn’t stop raving about how delicious they were.
Our group, all masked up, entered the jail and were entertained and intrigued the entire time. Kat Slaughter, the museum director, was an excellent guide that was well versed in telling the real and sometimes humorous story of this historic site. Numerous artifacts, stories and photographs line the walls and help transport you to another time in history.
Once in the jail, you quickly realize how unique the design and structure is. It was one of 18 revolving jails built and was the only three-story one of its kind. The cells would typically house two adults and once you see the size of the cells, you’ll be shocked. Other parts of the jail include a kitchen, office for the jailer, trustee cells and women’s quarters.
This site is such a unique part of Pottawattamie County’s history. If you’re interested in touring the museum, you can set up an appointment online or over the phone at 712-323-2509. If you are interested in paranormal investigations, you’re in luck. Local legend has it that the jail has been haunted for many years and you can book an overnight investigation to check it out for yourself.
— Emma Schwaller is the Content Coordinator for the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau. Her column, “Exploring Home” appears bi-weekly in The Daily Nonpareil.
