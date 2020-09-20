Exploring Home: The historic Squirrel Cage Jail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last time I visited the historic Squirrel Cage Jail, 226 Pearl St., was back in 2003 when I was a third-grader at Lewis Central.

When I saw that the Historical and Preservation Society of Pottawattamie County was doing socially-distanced tours for their 135th anniversary, I knew I needed to check it out again.

When I arrived, they started the tour with a wine tasting of their appropriately named wines — Doing Time, Behind Bars, Solitary and Lockdown. The other folks on my tour couldn’t stop raving about how delicious they were.

Our group, all masked up, entered the jail and were entertained and intrigued the entire time. Kat Slaughter, the museum director, was an excellent guide that was well versed in telling the real and sometimes humorous story of this historic site. Numerous artifacts, stories and photographs line the walls and help transport you to another time in history.

Once in the jail, you quickly realize how unique the design and structure is. It was one of 18 revolving jails built and was the only three-story one of its kind. The cells would typically house two adults and once you see the size of the cells, you’ll be shocked. Other parts of the jail include a kitchen, office for the jailer, trustee cells and women’s quarters.