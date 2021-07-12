 Skip to main content
Famous People from Council Bluffs
Stan Bahnsen: Major League Baseball player

Martin Burns: championship wrestler, founder of mail-order “Farmer Burns Scientific School of Wrestling”

Walter Cassel: opera singer

Don Chandler: NFL football player

Janet Dailey: romance novelist

John Durbin: actor

Frank F. Everest: Air Force general and Commander in Europe during the Cold War

Addison Farmer: jazz musician

Art Farmer: jazz musician

William Harrison Folsom: architect

Lee De Forest: inventor, the “Grandfather of Television”

Joan Freeman: actress, co-starred with Elvis Presley in Roustabout

Peg Hillias: actress

J. Chris Jensen: architect

Harry Langdon: silent movie star

Ben Leber: NFL football player

Sagan Lewis: actress (St. Elsewhere)

Jon Lieber: Major League Baseball player

John S. McCain Jr.: Navy Admiral, father of U.S. Senator and presidential candidate John S. McCain III

Carlos Martinez: NFL football player

James Millhollin: character actor

Brian O’Connor: National Championship-winning baseball coach at the University of Virginia

Zoe Ann Olsen-Jensen: diver, 1948 Summer Olympics silver medalist, 1952 bronze medalist

Nathan M. Pusey: educator, former president of Harvard University

Lula Greene Richards: poet

Charles Roscoe Savage: photographer

Bob Smith: NFL football player

Ernest Schoedsack: film director, including the original King Kong and Mighty Joe Young

Hans Schlegel: astronaut

Jerry Smith: professional golfer

William Smith: 1952 gold medalist in Olympic wrestling

Ron Stander: boxer, the “Bluffs Butcher” who fought Joe Frazier in 1972 for the heavyweight title

Jake Waters: NFL football player

Raymond R. Wright: Marine Corps General during World War II

Marjabelle Young Stewart: etiquette expert

David Yost: actor

— This story first ran as part of the Nonpareil's "Celebrating 175 Years!" magazine.

