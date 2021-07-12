Famous People from Council Bluffs

Stan Bahnsen: Major League Baseball player
Martin Burns: championship wrestler, founder of mail-order “Farmer Burns Scientific School of Wrestling”
Walter Cassel: opera singer
Don Chandler: NFL football player
Janet Dailey: romance novelist
John Durbin: actor
Frank F. Everest: Air Force general and Commander in Europe during the Cold War
Addison Farmer: jazz musician
Art Farmer: jazz musician
William Harrison Folsom: architect
Lee De Forest: inventor, the “Grandfather of Television”
Joan Freeman: actress, co-starred with Elvis Presley in Roustabout
Peg Hillias: actress
J. Chris Jensen: architect
Harry Langdon: silent movie star
Ben Leber: NFL football player
Sagan Lewis: actress (St. Elsewhere)
Jon Lieber: Major League Baseball player
John S. McCain Jr.: Navy Admiral, father of U.S. Senator and presidential candidate John S. McCain III
Carlos Martinez: NFL football player
James Millhollin: character actor
Brian O’Connor: National Championship-winning baseball coach at the University of Virginia
Zoe Ann Olsen-Jensen: diver, 1948 Summer Olympics silver medalist, 1952 bronze medalist
Nathan M. Pusey: educator, former president of Harvard University
Lula Greene Richards: poet
Charles Roscoe Savage: photographer
Bob Smith: NFL football player
Ernest Schoedsack: film director, including the original King Kong and Mighty Joe Young
Hans Schlegel: astronaut
Jerry Smith: professional golfer
William Smith: 1952 gold medalist in Olympic wrestling
Ron Stander: boxer, the “Bluffs Butcher” who fought Joe Frazier in 1972 for the heavyweight title
Jake Waters: NFL football player
Raymond R. Wright: Marine Corps General during World War II
Marjabelle Young Stewart: etiquette expert
David Yost: actor
