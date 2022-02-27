 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
History You Can’t Dodge: The animal lover

General Grenvil Dodge — builder of the home, now a National Historic Landmark, that bears his name — was a lover of animals before it was popular. During the Civil War and his work on the Transcontinental Railroad, he looked after his horses with care. Back then, a good mount could mean the difference between life and death.

This explains his investment in an animal watering fountain that still stands today in the Haymarket as a public fountain. (First located at the intersection of Broadway and Fourth Street.) It was designed for every four-legged friend: horses, mules, dogs and cats.

General Dodge loved dogs. During his semi-retirement in the early years of the twentieth century, he enjoyed the company of Major and Dick. Many photos illustrate his affection for his dogs. In 1915, when his favorite pup, Dick, came up missing, it made local headlines. Good news: the dog was found and returned.

Cat people, don’t despair! Often, when Dodge made the four-block trip from his home on South Third Street to his downtown bank office, he could be seen with a large cat nestled over his shoulder.

This old solider and engineer who had won countless battles, shed blood of many an enemy, and had built 16 railroads all around the world, had a soft spot after all.

