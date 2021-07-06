Iowa West Foundation makes big impact in Council Bluffs, southwest Iowa

The history of the Iowa West Foundation represents only a small segment of the 175-year history of Kanesville and Council Bluffs, but the foundation’s impact on the community and the surrounding area has been entirely out of proportion to its relatively brief longevity.

Founded a short 27 years ago in 1994, the Iowa West Foundation has given in excess of $500 million to community organizations and local governments.

From the outset, the goal of the foundation was to positively impact the image that area residents had of their own communities and themselves and, in the process, change the impression the southwest Iowa/eastern Nebraska area would have on visitors.

Brenda Mainwaring, the Iowa West Foundation’s president and CEO, points with pride to one of the first and then-largest of the foundation’s grants. In 1995, just one year after the foundation was founded, it granted $2.6 million, with nearly $2.4 million of that going to the effort to build a new Council Bluffs Public Library – an effort that had been thwarted for years. The rest of the money went to 28 organizations serving 10 communities.