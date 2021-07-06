Iowa West Foundation makes big impact in Council Bluffs, southwest Iowa

The history of the Iowa West Foundation represents only a small segment of the 175-year history of Kanesville and Council Bluffs, but the foundation’s impact on the community and the surrounding area has been entirely out of proportion to its relatively brief longevity.
Founded a short 27 years ago in 1994, the Iowa West Foundation has given in excess of $500 million to community organizations and local governments.
From the outset, the goal of the foundation was to positively impact the image that area residents had of their own communities and themselves and, in the process, change the impression the southwest Iowa/eastern Nebraska area would have on visitors.
Brenda Mainwaring, the Iowa West Foundation’s president and CEO, points with pride to one of the first and then-largest of the foundation’s grants. In 1995, just one year after the foundation was founded, it granted $2.6 million, with nearly $2.4 million of that going to the effort to build a new Council Bluffs Public Library – an effort that had been thwarted for years. The rest of the money went to 28 organizations serving 10 communities.
While about $6 million for the new Council Bluffs Library eventually came from the Iowa West Foundation, another $6.5 million came from public donations, the Lied Foundation and the city. A bond issue that would have required tax dollars to repay was not needed.
Mainwaring said she thinks that grant instilled in people the notion that difficult projects can be accomplished. The grant was a catalyst in persuading local businesses and individuals to commit to addressing the need to take the steps necessary to transform Council Bluffs and the surrounding communities into places where businesses would opt to stay, where new businesses would elect to locate and where people would choose to live.
A native of Council Bluffs, Mainwaring brings a unique and valuable perspective to the leadership of what has grown to be one of the largest foundations in Iowa and the Midwest. Having lived in several major cities, including Washington, D.C. and Minneapolis, as part of her working career, she often returned home to Council Bluffs before taking the helm of the Iowa West Foundation.
“I’ve seen the community change,” she said. “I’ve been able to leave and come back and see what’s happened. It’s easier to see how a community has grown when you’re gone and then come back. This is a much different community than it was 30 years ago. I see pride of ownership in the neighborhoods. Community pride is important now.”
That’s not to say the foundation’s effort have been focused solely on Council Bluffs. Libraries offer a perfect example. Foundation grants have been used for improvements of libraries in Stanton, Exira, Lewis, Mondamin, Emerson, Corning, Sidney, Dunlap, Onawa, Irwin, Massena, Avoca, Clarinda, Malvern, Missouri Valley, Elliott and Carter Lake.
In a like manner, every Pottawattamie County rescue squad has been equipped and outfitted with gear and supplies funded by the Iowa West Foundation, as part of more than $2 million in grants to the region’s volunteer fire departments.
More recently, volunteer fire department rescue squads located throughout Pottawattamie County were equipped with LUCAS devices, an easy-to-use mechanical chest compression device that helps lifesaving teams treat cardiac patients, in the field, on the move and in the hospital.
While it was not anticipated in the foundation’s 2017 strategic plan, now nearing the end of its life, the Iowa West Foundation Board eliminated one grant cycle in 2020 to focus funding efforts on emergency needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Council Bluffs moves toward its 200th anniversary, the Iowa West Foundation is beginning the next phase of strategic planning. It will start by gathering information from residents and community leaders to reach a consensus on what needs to be done through an electronic survey with face-to-face meetings likely to begin sometime this fall.
The efforts of the Iowa West Foundation have been transformative in the relatively short period since its founding. With focus areas that include economic development, education, healthy families and place making, those transformative efforts will continue well into the future.