Kanesville Tabernacle to be torn down, interpretive landscape built

The Council Bluffs landmark commemorating the installation of Brigham Young as president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will soon become part of its history.

The Kanesville Tabernacle at 222 E. Broadway is slated for demolition beginning on April 4, according to a press release from the church. Cox Contracting Co. of Council Bluffs has been contracted to dismantle the building.

“It’s cottonwood, and I believe the original foundation was not sufficient,” said Jeff Young, Nebraska regional communication director for the church. “So it’s not structurally sound anymore.”

The building was condemned about a year-and-a-half ago and has been closed ever since, Young said.

“The big decision was, do we renovate or do we broaden the whole focus to include the history of the area?” he said.

The log building was reconstructed in 1996 to tell the story of the reorganization of the First Presidency, the highest governing body of the church, the press release stated. At a church conference held in 1847 in the original tabernacle, the First Presidency was reorganized with Brigham Young serving as church president. This was a seminal event in the history of the church, because it was the first time that body was reorganized since the death of the church’s founder, Joseph Smith Jr.

“It carried a lot of significance to the members of the church and the church history,” Young said.

The replica is among two dozen historic sites operated by the church across the United States, the press release stated. The purpose of the sites is to highlight the heritage of the Latter-day Saints and to help visitors understand significant events in church history, their link to teachings of the church and their connection to local history.

The structure will be replaced by an interpretive landscape with a path that winds past statuary and interpretive panels, he said. Kenneth D. Lathrum & Associates of Omaha will serve as structural engineering consultants.

“Beginning in the spring of 2023, visitors will be able to stroll through the open space to discover, among other stories, how early Latter-day Saints settled along the river in the 1840s before eventually heading west,” the press release stated. “The self-guided environment will allow visitors to experience history at their own pace.”

“It’s an effort to draw more people to the site,” Young said. “We’re hoping to reach a broader range of people.”

The visitor center will be closed during the demolition of the tabernacle for safety reasons and anytime when construction of the new landscape might pose a hazard to visitors, Young said. With those exceptions, the visitor center will be open the rest of the year. The church plans to make updates to the visitor center at a later time.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.