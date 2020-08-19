Preserving History: Historic Lincoln-Fairview Neighborhood Association installs murals that celebrate local history

The murals are part of the three-pronged use of a $15,000 “walkability” grant the association received from The 712 Initiative and its Neighborhood Network Initiative through funding by the Iowa West Foundation.

Association members said the first prong was plaques that adorn the homes with the year each house was built. Seamands said 50 out of about 200 residences in the neighborhood participated. Next came improvements to neighborhood sidewalks, with a 50% resident match.

And now, after some COVID-19-related delays, the murals. The process started with permission. Seamands reached out to CenturyLink for use of the wall.

A committee of neighborhood members, along with the board, researched and chose the photos “for their beauty,” Seamands said.

Last week, Revolution Wraps installed the photo murals.

“I’m just so excited,” association board member Nadine Keith said. “So much work went into this.”

“But the results are great,” said Patrick Barton, who teamed with fellow association board member Mark Petersen to prepare and restore the pictures — one from a postcard, the other two from photos — for mural scale.