Remembering the Union Civil War Veterans at the Kinsman Monument in Fairview Cemetery

The process for verifying burials and soldiers’ names was long and arduous. Roy Linn, from Correctionville, is the Graves Registration Officer for SUV Kinsman Camp #23. While searching for grave sites to be entered in a national database, he found names believed to be near the Kinsman Monument, but no gravestones could be found.

Old records for that section of Fairview Cemetery had been lost years ago. After extensive searches in public libraries, the Genealogical Library, the Armed Forces Grave Records and funeral home death and burial records to 1880, he was able to verify that 40 veterans were in the cemetery but had no grave markers.

But to receive gravestones from the Office of Veterans Affairs, documentation verifying the veteran’s burial in a cemetery and the regiment he served must be included. With additional research by Roy’s wife Linda Linn, they were able to verify that 36 veterans qualified for headstones.

Thirty-six marble stones were ordered from the same quarry used by the federal government since the Revolutionary War. Engraved on each is the soldier’s name, company, regiment and year of birth and death if known.