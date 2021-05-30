Remembering the Union Civil War Veterans at the Kinsman Monument in Fairview Cemetery

Nestled back on a prominent point in Fairview Cemetery in Council Bluffs is the final resting place for at least 130 Union Army veterans of the Civil War. A one-lane road leads you up the slope through a narrow opening between the mature trees that border this picturesque setting for these soldiers’ “long home,” the 19th century term Civil War soldiers often assigned to their final resting place.
The first burial was in 1867 and the last in 1924. Originally, this plot of ground was simply called the “soldiers’ burial ground” and included a few veterans of the Mexican War.
Their long home is the Kinsman Monument, dedicated to Colonel William Kinsman of the 23rd Iowa Volunteer Infantry who was mortally wounded just before the Union siege of Vicksburg during the Battle of Black River Bayou, on May 17, 1863. Kinsman died the following day. Years later, General Grenville Dodge personally intervened to find Kinsman’s remains and bring them home to Council Bluffs. Kinsman had served Dodge from the war’s beginning until his death, and the general never forgot the young officer’s exemplary service.
Veterans Jesse Truitt of Winterset and Lieutenant J.A Straight discovered his remains near Black River Bridge in Mississippi in 1901. On May 17, 1902, regional dignitaries, surviving veterans and friends dedicated the present monument to celebrate his life and devotion to the Union he helped preserve.
But Colonel Kinsman’s story is only one of many from the Union veterans who chose to be buried on this plot of ground, many before the Kinsman monument was dedicated. Many were living in other states at the time of their death. Who were these men and why did they assemble here for their final reveille?
These questions were among those posed by members of the Sons of Union Veterans, Kinsman Camp #23 from Atlantic, who volunteered in 2019 to research the burial records, grave sites, service records and to place new headstones for those veterans without one.
After the war, Council Bluffs became a thriving railroad town. The Chicago and North Western Railway arrived in 1867 and several others major railroads established their hubs to connect the western frontier with markets back east. Jobs were plentiful. In addition, affordable farmland was still available in much of western Iowa. Soldiers used their hard-earned army pay to purchase land, supplies, or to start their own businesses and started new lives in or near the river city.
Of all 127 Civil War veterans known to be buried in Fairview Cemetery, most were buried after 1889. The “soldiers’ burial ground” was then called the GAR Cemetery. Old veterans who had lived in the area after the war directed their families to reunite them with other soldiers for their final reveille.
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), a national post-war fraternal organization of Union Army Civil War veterans, had a strong presence in Council Bluffs. In 1881, the National GAR granted a charter for the Abraham Lincoln Post No. 29 in Council Bluffs.
By 1889 the Post had 132 members and was actively supporting the needs of area veterans and honoring the Grand Army’s legacy. The GAR also had an “at large” membership designation that allowed veterans who were living outside the region to be a member, an affiliation they no doubt valued. At least 13 Lincoln Post GAR members are buried at the Kinsman Monument.
The composition of these veterans mirrors that of the nation itself in 1861. Many were farmers but others were laborers, machinists, merchants, tradesman, tailors, teamsters or other vocations common before the war. Others like Colonel Kinsman were teachers, engineers, doctors, and lawyers. Regardless, they left their work, their homes and family, to stop a rebellion by Confederate States they believed threatened the Union and its perpetuation of free institutions guaranteed by the Constitution.
The veterans known to be buried near the Kinsman Monument represented 15 different states, one territory, and all branches of the army. Some marched in the Eastern Army across Virginia and Maryland; others with the Western Army in Tennessee and General Sherman’s march to the sea.
Some crossed rivers and swamps in the deltas of Arkansas and Louisiana and fought on the plains of Oklahoma and Kansas. These men were among the 2,128,948 who served for the Union Army during the War. Over 75,000 Iowans were Iowans; and 899 are buried in Pottawattamie County.
William J. Mathews served with the Maine Coast Guard. William H. Donaldson served with Company K, 1st California Cavalry with campaigns in the Arizona and New Mexico Territories. George S. Massey served with the 71st Pennsylvania Infantry that fought at the Battles of Savage’s Station, Antietam, and Gettysburg.
Three other soldiers were African Americans, a reminder of the war’s political context. Andy Nealey served with the 3rd U.S. Colored Heavy Artillery. John Denny and Allen Fobbs served with the 79th and 83rd U.S Colored Infantry. Denny’s regiment included men who had served in the 1st Kansas Black Infantry, the country’s very first Colored regiment formed in January of 1863 that fought in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.
Among the many stories of these veterans, perhaps none is more compelling than that of Denny. He was born a slave in Independence, Missouri, in 1832. Early in 1861, abolitionist and future Kansas Senator Jim Lane led a party to escort 300 slaves, including Denny and his wife Polly, to Lawrence, Kansas. In January of 1865, Denny joined Company U of the 79th US Colored Infantry that saw action in Arkansas.
After the war, Denny moved his family to Boone and later re-located to Council Bluffs, where he was one of the very few African American Civil War veterans to be welcomed into the GAR. Denny died in 1906 and was buried near the Kinsman Monument. In 1918, his wife Polly died and was buried next to her loving husband. Together, they had beaten the odds in slavery, the war and civilian life.
The process for verifying burials and soldiers’ names was long and arduous. Roy Linn, from Correctionville, is the Graves Registration Officer for SUV Kinsman Camp #23. While searching for grave sites to be entered in a national database, he found names believed to be near the Kinsman Monument, but no gravestones could be found.
Old records for that section of Fairview Cemetery had been lost years ago. After extensive searches in public libraries, the Genealogical Library, the Armed Forces Grave Records and funeral home death and burial records to 1880, he was able to verify that 40 veterans were in the cemetery but had no grave markers.
But to receive gravestones from the Office of Veterans Affairs, documentation verifying the veteran’s burial in a cemetery and the regiment he served must be included. With additional research by Roy’s wife Linda Linn, they were able to verify that 36 veterans qualified for headstones.
Thirty-six marble stones were ordered from the same quarry used by the federal government since the Revolutionary War. Engraved on each is the soldier’s name, company, regiment and year of birth and death if known.
I was among the volunteers who helped set the new headstones, beginning the fall of 2019 and completing the project in June of 2020. We broke into small crews with shovels and spades, digging each hole, lifting each stone and carefully squaring it as best we could in the dry Loess Hills soil. The setting of each stone prompted reflection on the veteran’s name, his life, how far he had traveled and why he or someone on his behalf had chosen this place for his “long home.”
On one of those workdays, living descendants of soldier William H. Donaldson, mentioned previously, stopped by to see their ancestor’s headstone and share stories about him. Donaldson served with Co. K 1st California Cavalry. He was born in 1832 in Greencastle, Indiana.
He wandered to California and later lived throughout the western territories pursuing different vocations. But like many other old veterans at the Kinsman plot, he eventually found a home in Iowa where he died in 1899.
The lives of William Donaldson, John Denny and the other Union veterans buried at the Kinsman Monument are a reminder of the war’s legacy. These men risked all to fight for an idea sometimes lost on us today. The war’s outcome preserved the Union and forever bound us not as a mere collection of states, but as one nation committed to, in Lincoln’s words, the ongoing work toward a more perfect Union.
No longer lost to obscurity, these 37 Union soldiers now have an identity. No longer unknown they can rejoin our collective memory of the sacrifices they made to preserve the Union.
The SUV Kinsman Camp #23 will be presenting a ceremony at the Kinsman Monument to honor the 36 soldiers of the Grand Army of the Republic on a date later to be determined. The public is invited.