Retiring the red: Iowa Farmall museum closes for good

While attending college in Fremont, Nebraska, he make the hour drive home on weekends to work. The dealership was Mez’s career. He and Joyce expanded Avoca Implement to locations in Greenfield, and for a short time in Atlantic, before selling to Titan Machinery in 2008.

His tractor collection started in 1965 when he returned home from serving in the Army. His dad brought a Farmall F-20 in on trade. He had sold it when it was new, and although it wasn’t in great shape when it came back on the lot, he encouraged his son to keep it as an example of what Avoca Implement sold in its early days. That was a Farmall F-20, and it’s one of the few tractors Mez plans to keep.

“That will stay with me,” he said.

He has four of his favorite model — the Farmall 1206 narrow-front — and he’ll be keeping one. He’ll also save some smaller pieces, such as the lawnmower he’s used for years, and a couple International Harvester Scout pickup trucks that his grandsons would like to have.

“There will be plenty left to be sold,” Mez said.