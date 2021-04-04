The Dodge Connection: A few of my favorite things

“These are a few of my favorite things!” sings Julia Andrews in “The Sound of Music.”

Her song inspires the young children in her care to not just recognize, but to delight in the blessings around them. It is especially important to do so “when the dog bites, when the bee stings, when I’m feeling sad. I simply remember my favorite things and then I don’t feel, so bad.”

The past year has bitten us, stung us and often left us sad and dismayed. The last 12 months have also been hard on museums — their very definition and essence, museums need people to survive, let alone thrive.

The Dodge House was built in 1869 by General Grenville Dodge, Council Bluffs’ most illustrious citizen. He served in many capacities — Civil War General, congressmen, frontiersmen, advisor to five presidents, banker, philanthropist and the greatest railroad builder in history. He built 16 railroads in six countries and supervised the construction of the eastern half of the Transcontinental Railroad. In total, he built or supervised the laying of enough track to go around the globe nearly three times.

Maybe it’s been a while since you have visited the Dodge House. Perhaps you never have. With Julie Andrews’ song in the background, allow me to tempt you to plan a visit as I share a few of my favorite things.