The Dodge Connection: A few of my favorite things

“These are a few of my favorite things!” sings Julia Andrews in “The Sound of Music.”
Her song inspires the young children in her care to not just recognize, but to delight in the blessings around them. It is especially important to do so “when the dog bites, when the bee stings, when I’m feeling sad. I simply remember my favorite things and then I don’t feel, so bad.”
The past year has bitten us, stung us and often left us sad and dismayed. The last 12 months have also been hard on museums — their very definition and essence, museums need people to survive, let alone thrive.
The Dodge House was built in 1869 by General Grenville Dodge, Council Bluffs’ most illustrious citizen. He served in many capacities — Civil War General, congressmen, frontiersmen, advisor to five presidents, banker, philanthropist and the greatest railroad builder in history. He built 16 railroads in six countries and supervised the construction of the eastern half of the Transcontinental Railroad. In total, he built or supervised the laying of enough track to go around the globe nearly three times.
Maybe it’s been a while since you have visited the Dodge House. Perhaps you never have. With Julie Andrews’ song in the background, allow me to tempt you to plan a visit as I share a few of my favorite things.
The Architecture
The Historic General Dodge House is a textbook example of the grand style of Second Empire architecture.
Specifically, this style refers to the reign of Napoleon III (1852-1870) of France. During this time, parts of Paris were demolished and rebuilt with the wide avenues and the monumental buildings tourists enjoy today. This style was considered grand, modern and worthy of imitation. When General Dodge hired a famous Chicago architect to design his home, he wanted to make a statement, and it is not surprising he selected this fashionable style.
The most notable feature of Second Empire architecture is the mansard roof which was introduced in the 17th century by French architect Francois Mansart. For a visual, think of the stereotypical image of the “haunted house” and you’re likely imagining some of the qualities of a Second Empire home.
As with most homes with this style, the Dodge House is square and symmetrical contributing to a monumental effect.
The large porch you see is not original. The current porch was added in the early 20th century by the daughters of General Dodge — it features a combination of Italianate and Colonial influences.
Sadly, the majority of Second Empire homes in Omaha and Council Bluffs were demolished as both downtowns expanded, replacing residential homes with businesses and warehouses. This leaves the Dodge House as the best example of this once wide-spread architectural style in the whole Metro area.
Dodge’s 1866 Rifle
Out of all his accomplishments, the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad delighted Dodge the most. Among other accolades and gifts presented — a high-tech rifle of the day.
And what a gift. The very first Winchester rifle — the Winchester Model 1866, .44 caliber repeating rifle. Dodge considered it a prized possession. He used this rifle for hunting and the shooting of varmints — often from his private railcar. While still in excellent condition, the weapon shows years of love and use.
The firearm is engraved “Gen G.M. Dodge UPPR.”
At the 150th anniversary celebration of the Transcontinental Railroad in 2019, Dodge’s Winchester rifle, along with the surviving Golden Spikes and the 1862 legislation authorizing the Transcontinental Railroad signed by Abraham Lincoln, were displayed together at the Utah State Capitol.
A Russian Samovar
Dodge consulted on the longest stretch of track ever put to the ground—the Trans-Siberian Railroad. He traveled to Imperial Russia to advise on some of the unique challenges of engineering a railroad of great length and at a northern latitude. Proper grading to combat the effects of permafrost and ideal route selection presented the greatest challenges.
In gratitude, the government of Nicholas II (Russia’s last Tsar) presented Dodge with a beautiful bronze samovar, a metal container used to heat water for tea. The samovar is inscribed by one of Russia’s best-known makers from the city of Tula, a city with medieval roots in western Russia. Samovars are to Tula what jazz is to New Orleans.
Russian families prize their samovars and often place them in the center of the dining table, especially on holidays. Folklore says that each samovar has a soul and song.
Its “song” being the sounds unique to each samovar as the water within heats and the metal begins to expand.
The Paintings of George Simons
The year is 1853. A young man, George Simons, with deep blue eyes and red hair, makes his way across an untamed Iowa to a small Mormon settlement named Kanesville, which the locals soon rename Council Bluffs.
Simons is hired by a young railroad surveyor, Grenville Dodge, as a cook for the crew. He remains in Dodge’s employ for some time, cooking for a living and sketching in his free time. Simons continues to draw, sketch, and paint for the rest of his life.
Simons’ many surviving works depict compelling scenes — the first official delivery of mail to Omaha (with the fledgling city in the background), Dodge’s homestead in Elkhorn, Nebraska, steamships powering up the Missouri, Dodge’s first Council Bluffs home on Pierce Street, NP Dodge’s first real estate office and Mormons on their long journey to Salt Lake City.
A Rare and Large Symphonium
The Historic General Dodge House has a fine, and relatively rare, example of a large triple disc music box. While not an original Dodge family possession, it is one of the most popular items in the home.
These large music machines came in many variations with the purpose of entertaining the affluent. Our specimen is a Symphonium, a mechanical device first manufactured in 1870 in Leipzig, Germany. These spring-wound players use interchangeable large discs to play different sets of tunes.
The Gramophone — or primitive record player — soon replaced disc music boxes, again due to lower price, longer playing times and greater variety of music available (orchestral, vocal, etc.).
Come and visit the Dodge House again or for the first time to discover your “favorite things.” Enjoy a self-guided or a docent-led tour and ask questions.
The Dodge House is currently open by reservation only.
We are pleased to announce that effective May 1, we will return to regular hours and no reservation will be necessary.
Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — last admission is at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, military and youth.
Of course, masks and social distancing will still be practiced. Find us on Facebook or at dodgehouse.org.