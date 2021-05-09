The Dodge Connection: A presidential friendship

“Why look, there’s Dodge,” said an aide to President Theodore Roosevelt — that day the two men were visiting West Point College for a celebration.
General Dodge bore a long list of accomplishments and Roosevelt was entering his prime. The greatest railroad builder of all time was about to begin a life-long friendship with one of the most charismatic presidents the United States ever had.
Immediately, President Roosevelt walked over to Dodge—the two had never met—took Dodge’s hand, shook it vigorously, and said: “I want you to know you; you are made of the right stuff.”
Later that night, over dinner, Roosevelt declared, “General Dodge, I am going to say something to you that it will be hard for you to believe but, it comes from my heart. I would rather have had your experience in the Civil War and seen what you have seen and done than to be President of the United States.”
Later, Roosevelt would proclaim that “the Civil War was worth all it cost in having produced such men as you.”
Had there been a Dodge fan club, Roosevelt would have been its president.
Dodge and Roosevelt were very much alike. They both thought and spoke rapidly. They were impulsive, aggressive, strong-minded (even to a fault) and they loved the outdoors. They were just as happy sleeping under the stars as under the covers of a warm bed. They fancied hunting, telling stories and remembering by-gone days of a frontier to be crossed and conquered.
In time, Roosevelt, like Grant, McKinley, Taft and Harding enjoyed a visit to the Dodge House. There, they ate dinner from the very table and china museum guests enjoy today.
Under the Roosevelt administration, the favor was returned and Dodge ate and slept in the White House. “I really do not know whether Mrs. Roosevelt or I most enjoyed your visit,” recalled the President. “If only you could put down your experiences just exactly as you told them to us the other night, you would leave far and away the best book that has been written about the Civil War.”
With the construction the Cuban National Railroad — his last of 16 he built or consulted on — Dodge progressively retired, eventually settling into his Council Bluffs home for the remainder of his life. Dodge lived with his eldest daughter, Lettie, hosted social events and wrote letters and memoirs.
And, it was through Dodge’s pen that he would make a lasting impact on Roosevelt and national policy. While Dodge and Roosevelt would not meet again, they would correspond with one another, on a regular basis. Their connection did not end there. In 1904, Dodge worked hard to see to Roosevelt’s successful reelection.
In his letters, Dodge was insistent, utterly insistent, on complete suffrage for all men.
“Both white and black men,” Dodge wrote, “should be treated alike … in my opinion, all that is necessary to bring the South into full accord and wipe out all sectionalism is the elimination from the laws of all states the parts that are admitted to discriminate against the negro.”
Simply put, Dodge believed that the de-facto continuation of slavery under Jim Crow laws and tenant farming not only prevented the black man from enjoying the benefits of their toil, but that the entire country suffered through this anti-democratic stratification. So long as the black man was subjugated, the south could never modernize.
Dodge and Roosevelt also spent a good deal of time talking about the proper extent of corporate oversight of large businesses. Roosevelt was becoming progressively liberal on that matter and Dodge moved to the left with Roosevelt.
Perhaps, Dodge’s interest in increasing government oversight of large companies had evolved from the crookedness and cronyism he had seen during the building of the Union Pacific Railroad.
Dodge and Roosevelt also spoke a great deal about the growing tension in Europe that would soon break out into global war. Dodge felt that the United States should stay out of the conflict. He saw no purpose in the soon-to-come war other than the pride of tired old empires.
The two men also talked about a project that would change world commerce up and to this very day. Dodge wanted, more than anything, to be placed in charge of the Panama Canal.
“If you were but 10 years younger, my friend,” said Roosevelt. “The job would be yours.”
Both Dodge and Roosevelt grew up with the nation they loved. Born in 1831 and 1858, respectively, they saw great changes.
Transportation was transformed as railroads replaced canals, the once wild frontier of the west was declared “closed” in 1890, the emancipation of the slaves and the beginning of American Empire following the successful prosecution of the Spanish American War.
It was a “presidential” friendship.