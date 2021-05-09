The Dodge Connection: A presidential friendship

“Why look, there’s Dodge,” said an aide to President Theodore Roosevelt — that day the two men were visiting West Point College for a celebration.

General Dodge bore a long list of accomplishments and Roosevelt was entering his prime. The greatest railroad builder of all time was about to begin a life-long friendship with one of the most charismatic presidents the United States ever had.

Immediately, President Roosevelt walked over to Dodge—the two had never met—took Dodge’s hand, shook it vigorously, and said: “I want you to know you; you are made of the right stuff.”

Later that night, over dinner, Roosevelt declared, “General Dodge, I am going to say something to you that it will be hard for you to believe but, it comes from my heart. I would rather have had your experience in the Civil War and seen what you have seen and done than to be President of the United States.”

Later, Roosevelt would proclaim that “the Civil War was worth all it cost in having produced such men as you.”

Had there been a Dodge fan club, Roosevelt would have been its president.