The Dodge Connection: A road trip from education to vocation

Many of us remember the last day of our higher education. Perhaps we earned an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or received a technical degree of some sort.
Many recall their final day on campus, newly-degreed graduates seeking a career and wondering what the future holds.
Perhaps it’s this confounding mix of excitement and foreboding that causes many graduates to take “a year off.” That was not an option for most people struggling to survive in the middle of the Nineteenth Century. Finding a job or beginning a career path was a necessity for food, shelter and a better life.
Grenville Mellen Dodge could have stayed in his hometown near Salem, Massachusetts. There he could farm on a small amount of acreage, take over his father’s book shop, hire himself out as a laborer or seek a modest political appointment.
In other words, he could have done exactly what his father did. That was the easy choice and easy choices always abound — then and now.
But Dodge was cut from a different cloth or, as President Teddy Roosevelt put it many decades later, “You, sir, are made of the right stuff.”
Fifteen years before Horace Greeley, of the New York Tribune, allegedly gave the advice, “Go west, young man, and grow up with the country,” Dodge had already accepted this as gospel. Dodge would go west and in the process transform himself, his family and the entire country.
In 1851, as a freshly minted graduate, Dodge had matriculated first to Norwich University in Vermont, and then Alden Partridge’s private military school. At Norwich, he learned civil engineering and at Partridge’s school how to survive, exercise dedicated robustness and kill.
In the coming decades, he would perfect both skills profoundly impacting American economics, transportation and politics up to our very own day.
But first, Dodge needed a job. To the shock of his family, he decided “go west” to Illinois. Specifically Peru, Illinois. He was dead-set on a carrier as a surveyor and railroad builder. He’d heard from friends that Peru offered abundant opportunity, so he packed his bags.
Getting there, however, would not be easy. He’d have to traverse half a continent. “Road trips” back then were not an adventure with friends, but a commitment to discomfort, danger, long delays (think weeks), hunger and frustration.
Wanting to have a little fun on his way to his new life, Dodge went to Niagara Falls to visit some friends. Next stop, Cleveland, Ohio on the Bay State steamer. The boat was overloaded, the weather was torrential, and the bow of the ship broke away. The passengers were terrified, but after some time and luck, the steamer docked in Cleveland.
The next section of the route was from Cleveland, via steamer, to Detroit and then a slow train across Michigan to a small coastal town on the shores of Lake Superior on the Indiana side.
As Dodge traveled in a cramped railcar, was he considering his future career. Imagining what he might build. His dreams could only be achieved by his grit and grit would be necessary to arrive at his final destination Peru, Illinois.
The journey required that he take another steamer, this time across Lake Michigan to Chicago. He purchased his ticket on the steamship Baltimore — it was late at night. As always, the steamer was overbooked.
Dodge received a modest mattress to place upon a dining room table. When he awoke the next morning, he discovered that the steamer had sunk at dock and that there was two feet of water in the dining room. At least he had made it to Chicago.
Taking passage on a smaller ship, Dodge arrived in LaSalle, Illinois. Dodge spoke with the captain about the best means to arrive at Peru, Illinois, just a very short distance away.
Before the captain could answer Dodge’s inquiry, an unknown assailant walked up to Dodge, the captain and shot a third man dead who had also been talking with the captain. According to Dodge, nobody seemed to notice or care. Dodge was shaken.
Taking a stagecoach to his final destination, Dodge arrived in Peru, Illinois. One of his first sights was that of a dead man being pulled from the river. Dodge wrote, “I wondered what kind of country I had found myself in.”
Time to get to work. Dodge first began to survey lots as folks were buying up property as fast as they could. The country had railroad fever and the town seemed a likely windfall for speculators. The pay was $2 per day. Not great, but enough to make a beginning.
In January 1852, Dodge had his first real break. Dodge takes charge of a survey crew preparing to lay track from LaSalle to Dixon, Illinois. During this time he meets his future wife, Ruth Anne Brown.
Shortly after, when Dodge’s workers go on strike for better pay, Dodge loads two cannons and gives them a choice: be blown to bits or go back to work. They go back to work.
Just over a year later, Dodge finds employment with Peter Day, one of the best civil engineers in the country who hires Dodge with great expectations. In no time, Dodge becomes Day’s trusted right-hand assistant. Day would mentor Dodge in the years to come.
Under Day’s direction and confidence, Dodge surveys the Trans-Iowa railroad, beginning in Davenport and terminating in Council Bluffs.
In November 1853, Dodge completes his survey for what the citizens of Council Bluffs hope will soon bring a railroad, and all the wealth that comes with it, to their fledgling town. Dodge and his crew were received as heroes by the population and a ball was thrown in their honor. The celebration may have been a little premature.
Given to the chaos of the 1854 financial panic and the coming of the Civil War, it would be another 14 years before tracks would be laid upon the land surveyed, but Dodge had made it. His education had placed him in a position to succeed.
Soon thereafter, he would survey the Platte Valley in Nebraska for a proposed Transcontinental Railroad, meet with President Lincoln in Council Bluffs and work hard to ensure that mile one of the Transcontinental Railroad would be in his new-found home of Council Bluffs.
Ultimately, Dodge would survey 16 railroads in six countries — enough track to go around the world nearly three times.
Dodge’s legacy abounds to this day. His successful and ambitious transition from education to his vocation ensured that the Omaha metro area would rise to provenance.
He also founded cities such as Cheyenne and Rawlins, Wyoming. His leadership and spy network during the Civil War helped bring the conflict to a close earlier than anticipated.
In the end, Dodge’s ability to be a killer and, most of all, a builder, helped create the United States of America we know today.