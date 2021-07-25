The Dodge Connection: A road trip from education to vocation

As Dodge traveled in a cramped railcar, was he considering his future career. Imagining what he might build. His dreams could only be achieved by his grit and grit would be necessary to arrive at his final destination Peru, Illinois.

The journey required that he take another steamer, this time across Lake Michigan to Chicago. He purchased his ticket on the steamship Baltimore — it was late at night. As always, the steamer was overbooked.

Dodge received a modest mattress to place upon a dining room table. When he awoke the next morning, he discovered that the steamer had sunk at dock and that there was two feet of water in the dining room. At least he had made it to Chicago.

Taking passage on a smaller ship, Dodge arrived in LaSalle, Illinois. Dodge spoke with the captain about the best means to arrive at Peru, Illinois, just a very short distance away.

Before the captain could answer Dodge’s inquiry, an unknown assailant walked up to Dodge, the captain and shot a third man dead who had also been talking with the captain. According to Dodge, nobody seemed to notice or care. Dodge was shaken.