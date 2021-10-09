The Dodge Connection: Dusting and cataloguing, sleuthing and discovering

Working at a museum can be really exciting.
Well, sometimes.
As with any job, the day-to-day grind can become tedious: grant writing, dusting irreplaceable antiques, meeting with donors, organizing events, audits, strategic planning, conducting tours, board meetings, empowering our volunteers (our most important resource). You get the drift.
The excitement comes whenever we interact with visitors. Or whenever we get to play detective. More on that later.
Hundreds of historic house museums exist throughout the country, many bereft of furniture and art. While the architecture may be impressive, an empty house feels incomplete, with visitors left wondering about it and wanting for context. Some historic house museums are filled with beautiful period antiques and art, but with only a few original furnishings.
What makes the Historic General Dodge House so special?
First of all, it’s fully furnished, particularly on the first floor, which boasts hundreds of original items. Even more remarkable -- many of these precious antiques are located in the exact place as they were when General Grenville M. Dodge lived here. This makes the Dodge House a true time capsule.
Visitors literally walk into the past, as if Dodge and his wife left the house to complete an errand or call on friends and we just popped in. The house stands ready for their return.
And to think that before becoming Iowa’s second designated Historic National Landmark, this gracious home became a rental property for a decade and broken up into apartments.
Given the House’s privileged position of historic authenticity, we are always actively engaged in seeking to acquire additional items that once lived here or are relevant to the three story brick dwelling.
In 1853, young George Simons, with deep blue eyes and red hair, made his way across an untamed Iowa to a small Mormon settlement named Kanesville, which the locals rename Council Bluffs later that same year.
The paintings of Simons constitute some of the most coveted items in our collection. His story is quite fascinating.
Simons was born in Canada, or maybe Illinois, in 1834. The call that brought him hundreds of miles to Iowa echoes the intention heeded by many others -- opportunity. The eastern United States was filling up and young men like Simons and Dodge decided to “go west,” as Horace Greeley would famously advise a decade later.
Simons finally finds a job as a cook for a railroad crew. The man who hires him? A young railroad surveyor named Dodge. He remains in Dodge's employ for some time, cooking for a living, sketching in his free time and keeping track of his adventures in an ever-present diary.
When the Civil War breaks out in 1861, Simon joins the 29th Iowa volunteers, eventually marching all the way to New Orleans.
After the war, Simons returns to his adopted home of Council Bluffs, sketching and drawing for nearly the rest of his life. His final days are spent in Long Beach, California, the site of his burial.
Thanks to Simons, Council Bluffs is rich in early eyewitness folk art. The Historic General Dodge House possesses nearly half of Simon’s surviving oil paintings, in addition to a late 19th-century set of copies of his sketches.
Simon’s paintings depict compelling scenes: the first official delivery of mail to Omaha (with the fledgling city in the background), Dodge’s homestead in Elkhorn, Nebraska (hostile Native Americans forced him to abandon it), steamships powering up the Missouri (the most effective means to travel in that day), Dodge’s first Council Bluffs home on Pierce Street (the “red light” district), NP Dodge’s first real estate office (still doing business today) and Mormons on their long journey to Salt Lake City, Utah.
But where is the diary Simons kept with him for so long? This is where our sleuthing comes in.
We know that years ago, the Council Bluffs Library was in temporary possession of the diary and transcribed some of the entries. The content is beyond fascinating. It talks of buffalo hunts with Native Americans, his enlistment and bloody experience during the Civil War and his travels to Central America.
Unfortunately, only a portion of the diary got transcribed.
A two-year search took us to eastern Iowa, central Kansas and finally to Chattanooga, Tennessee. There we found the great- great-grandson of Simons. He and his brothers have inherited the same red hair and deep blue eyes. How about that!
While Simon’s descendant could not locate the diary, what he did possess was a painting -- a painting that was presumed lost.
This is what we in the museum industry call excitement!
The painting depicts the beautiful image a pheasant with her young. Most notable about the painting is his use of color and shading. As the sun sets, mother pheasant cares for her brood. The image conveys a pastoral calm.
While the painting is original to Simons, the subject matter is not. It is based on a Currier and Ives lithograph entitled “The Cares of a Family.” We discovered on this occasion (and in one other instance) that Simons painted existing works of art. Our theory is he did this to develop and perfect his own technique -- particularly the hues of color found in sunrise and sunset.
The painting is currently awaiting restoration at the Ford Conservation Center in Omaha, Nebraska. In the meantime, you are encouraged to visit the Dodge House to enjoy the eight extant Simons paintings. They provide a window into a time long passed.