The Dodge Connection: Dusting and cataloguing, sleuthing and discovering

When the Civil War breaks out in 1861, Simon joins the 29th Iowa volunteers, eventually marching all the way to New Orleans.

After the war, Simons returns to his adopted home of Council Bluffs, sketching and drawing for nearly the rest of his life. His final days are spent in Long Beach, California, the site of his burial.

Thanks to Simons, Council Bluffs is rich in early eyewitness folk art. The Historic General Dodge House possesses nearly half of Simon’s surviving oil paintings, in addition to a late 19th-century set of copies of his sketches.

Simon’s paintings depict compelling scenes: the first official delivery of mail to Omaha (with the fledgling city in the background), Dodge’s homestead in Elkhorn, Nebraska (hostile Native Americans forced him to abandon it), steamships powering up the Missouri (the most effective means to travel in that day), Dodge’s first Council Bluffs home on Pierce Street (the “red light” district), NP Dodge’s first real estate office (still doing business today) and Mormons on their long journey to Salt Lake City, Utah.

But where is the diary Simons kept with him for so long? This is where our sleuthing comes in.