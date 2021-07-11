The Dodge Connection: Even heroes have heroes

Bridger would exaggerate his stories given that few believed the truth about the real petrified forests he’d seen in the Southwest, or the hot pools and geysers during his trips to what would soon be called Yellowstone. Bridger was the first person of European ancestry to set eyes on the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

In awe of Bridger, Dodge would publish an essay extolling his accomplishments, ensure his body was properly buried and a monument worthy of his greatness be erected to honor him for centuries to come.

The son of English immigrants, Bridger came into the world in 1804, ironically, the same year the Lewis and Clark Expedition explored a large new swath of western land known as the Louisiana Purchase.

Orphaned at the age of 13 in the gateway hamlet of St. Louis, Missouri, Bridger would be among the first generation of Anglo explorers to experience the environmental and cultural vastness of the continent’s core — the land acquired in the Louisiana Purchase.

He never had any formal education and couldn’t read or write, yet was an accomplished linguist. He spoke English, French, Spanish as well as several Native American languages and dialects. He was married three times to Native women from the Flathead, Ute and Shoshone tribes.