The Dodge Connection: Even heroes have heroes

We all have a hero — someone whom we admire and look up to, someone we hold in such high esteem that we think, “I want to be just like that person.”
Even heroes have heroes.
For all his accomplishments, General Grenville Dodge — frontiersman, fearless fighter in the Civil War, builder of railroads, Congressman and philanthropist — felt small in the presence of a colorful character named James Bridger.
The name may have become lost in time, but Bridger’s legacy deserves another look.
Imagine sitting around the blaze of a roaring fire. Bridger regales one and all with stories of petrified forests with petrified birds singing petrified songs.
He tells of a lake with cool depths teeming with fish while the surface is boiling hot. He catches a fish at the bottom and by the time he reels the fish through the boiling surface, it’s cooked.
He talks of a great lake of saltwater that stretches further than the eye can behold.
By the mid-1800s, Bridger had become an American legend — mountain man, trapper, army scout, wilderness guide, farmer, businessman and inspiration to Dodge. Not only did he influence Dodge, but “Buffalo Bill” Cody, George Armstrong Custer and future Confederate General Albert Johnston counted him as a comrade and mentor.
Bridger would exaggerate his stories given that few believed the truth about the real petrified forests he’d seen in the Southwest, or the hot pools and geysers during his trips to what would soon be called Yellowstone. Bridger was the first person of European ancestry to set eyes on the Great Salt Lake in Utah.
In awe of Bridger, Dodge would publish an essay extolling his accomplishments, ensure his body was properly buried and a monument worthy of his greatness be erected to honor him for centuries to come.
The son of English immigrants, Bridger came into the world in 1804, ironically, the same year the Lewis and Clark Expedition explored a large new swath of western land known as the Louisiana Purchase.
Orphaned at the age of 13 in the gateway hamlet of St. Louis, Missouri, Bridger would be among the first generation of Anglo explorers to experience the environmental and cultural vastness of the continent’s core — the land acquired in the Louisiana Purchase.
He never had any formal education and couldn’t read or write, yet was an accomplished linguist. He spoke English, French, Spanish as well as several Native American languages and dialects. He was married three times to Native women from the Flathead, Ute and Shoshone tribes.
For a time, he enjoyed some wealth as the owner of the Rocky Mountain Fur Company and through the establishment of Fort Bridger in extreme southwest Wyoming. His wealth was short-lived. Beaver hide became scarce and fashions changed. Then the Mormons destroyed his fort because they disapproved of his alcohol sales to the Native Americans.
When his fort was destroyed and he was denied compensation by the government, Bridger retired to his farm in Kansas City, Missouri.
It was when Dodge was building our nation’s first transcontinental railroad (he always considered the Union Pacific his greatest accomplishment) that he more fully appreciated and depended on his long friendship with Bridger. The great challenge facing Dodge was finding a pass over the Continental Divide that could be negotiated by the steam locomotives of that day.
“In the fall of 1823,” writes Dodge in his essay on Bridger, “[Bridger] discovered the South Pass [at the] southern end of the Wind River mountains, and all the country there gives down into a level valley until ... it forms a natural depression in the divide of the continent, and it was through this depression that the Union Pacific Railroad was built.”
In truth, many European explorers had “discovered” this pass before and after Bridger and the Indigenous peoples had always known of it. Nevertheless, Bridger’s explorations and communications with Dodge are a link in a chain of events that endure today.
In our own time, Interstate 80 follows approximately the same path as the Transcontinental Railroad. The towns of Cheyenne and Rawlings, Wyoming were all founded by Dodge along that same route, as a result of Bridger’s teachings, explorations and inspirations.
A decade after the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, Bridger’s daughter wrote to Dodge from the family farm in Missouri. “Father’s health is failing him and ... his eyesight is leaving him very fast. He has often times wished that he could see you.”
Bridger died soon after, in 1881 at the age of 77. His daughter again wrote to Dodge. “Father often spoke of you, and would say, ‘I wonder if General Dodge is alive or not; I would give anything in the world if I could see some of the old army officers once more to have a talk with them of the olden times, but I know I will not be able to see any of my old-time mountain friends any more.’”
Dodge eventually visited what remained of the Bridger farm and observed, “It is now abandoned and dilapidated, with all the windows all broken ... the neighbors say it is haunted.”
The dying, haunted abode symbolized the end of an age. By 1890, the American frontier would be considered officially “closed.”
With that closing, Dodge rightly feared that those who had explored this once young country, now nearly domesticated, would soon be forgotten — that history would be “closed” on them as well. As always, Dodge acted on his beliefs.
In 1903, Dodge had Bridger’s remains moved to Mount Washington Forever Cemetery in Independence, Missouri and had a permanent stone monument erected to honor his old friend.
It reads:
“1804 — James Bridger — 1881. Celebrated as a hunter, trapper, fur trader and guide. Discovered Great Salt Lake 1824, the South Pass 1827. Visited Yellowstone Lake and Geysers 1830. Founded Fort Bridger 1843. Opened Overland Route by Bridger’s Pass to Great Salt Lake. Was guide for U.S. exploring expeditions and G.M. Dodge in U.P. surveys and Indian campaigns 1865-66. This monument is erected as a tribute to his pioneer work by Maj. Gen. G.M. Dodge.”
