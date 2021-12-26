The Dodge Connection: Hearing the bells of Christmas

“I heard the bells on Christmas Day.

Their old familiar carols play,

And wild and sweet the words repeat.

Of peace on Earth, good will to men.”

Most Americans either celebrated Christmas or one of several holidays in December. All of these traditions seek, in some form, “peace on Earth.”

After the holiday celebration, we consider what we have received and learned. The day after Christmas is a day of reflection. Some youngsters reflect on the delights and disappointments of the gifts received. Many delight in the perfect gift be it a material item or the presence of beloved family and friends.

Others plan the return unwanted gifts. Some lament their inability to afford gifts at all. There are messy kitchens to be cleaned. Worse, credit card bills will come due next month. For some, it can be hard to “hear the bells” of Christmas. As always, perspective could do us some good and history always provides clarity.

But first, consider those in service of our country right now, struggling to defend our Great Republic — Christmas can be a hard time. Right now, nearly a quarter-million American troops are deployed around the world and domestically. Never in the history of our Great Democracy has there been a Christmas without the security provided by our women and men in arms.

“I heard the bells on Christmas day…” Most of us know this carol, but we don’t know the depth of its lyrics. In truth, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” is a Civil War-era song. It speaks of dislocation in time of war — and not any war, a war of division that was tearing the country apart.

“Then from each black accursed mouth.

The cannon thundered in the South, and with the sound

The carols drowned.

Of peace on Earth, good will to men.”

Major General Grenville Dodge of Council Bluffs (whose 1869 home today serves as a national landmark and museum) endured four Christmas seasons fighting to make silent the cannons that “thundered in the South.” His letters home frame the misery of this tragic conflict fought over the ultimate disposition of slavery and the unity of our nation.

“And in despair I bowed my head.

‘There is no peace on Earth.” I said,

“For hate is strong and mocks the song

Of peace on Earth, good will to men.”

Dodge saw his friends die. He executed those convicted of espionage and treason. He sent countless men into battle to die. It took a toll on Dodge and he vowed to make a difference.

For the rest of his life, he was committed to Civil War veterans, their widows and children.

Then, one day, after peace was declared at Appomattox Courthouse, Dodge and hundreds of thousands of other Americans, returned home.

Then pealed the bells more loud and deep,

“God is not dead, nor doth he sleep,

The wrong shall fall, the right prevail

With peace on Earth good will to men.”

Yet, unfortunately, echoes of the Civil War still reverberate today. Its dissonant bells are not silent.

Over 50 years ago, James McPherson, Princeton University professor of American history, proclaimed that “the North won the [Civil] War, but the South won the peace.” In our own day, in a perplexing myriad of ways, we continue to adjudicate an array of issues that can be traced back to the Civil War.

“Peace on Earth and good will to men” is a choice. A choice that is before us each and every day. We live not separated from the legacies of the past, but we participate in them. This participation, and the choices we make, shall decide whether or not “the wrong shall fall” and “the right prevail.”