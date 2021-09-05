The Dodge Connection: Hot off the shelf

You are a guest in someone’s home for the very first time.

In getting to know your host, you engage in conversation, appreciate the art displayed on the wall, consider the furniture and the music playing in the background. Yet, perhaps, the best way to discern the interests, passions, background, education and perspectives of your host is to peruse the titles of books that line the shelves and rest upon the coffee table.

The library in the Historic General Dodge House stands out as the most authentic and well-preserved room in the house, with every item original to the home. Upon entering the library, you are literally going back in time to around 1880 — nearly a century and a half ago.

That the room and its literary inventory remain intact is somewhat of a miracle, or at least the result of great foresight.

In 1951, the city of Council Bluffs refused to accept the Dodge House and its furnishings as a gift. Consequently, the trustees of the estate were forced to sell the house and auctioned off everything — well, almost everything.