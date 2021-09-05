The Dodge Connection: Hot off the shelf

You are a guest in someone’s home for the very first time.
In getting to know your host, you engage in conversation, appreciate the art displayed on the wall, consider the furniture and the music playing in the background. Yet, perhaps, the best way to discern the interests, passions, background, education and perspectives of your host is to peruse the titles of books that line the shelves and rest upon the coffee table.
The library in the Historic General Dodge House stands out as the most authentic and well-preserved room in the house, with every item original to the home. Upon entering the library, you are literally going back in time to around 1880 — nearly a century and a half ago.
That the room and its literary inventory remain intact is somewhat of a miracle, or at least the result of great foresight.
In 1951, the city of Council Bluffs refused to accept the Dodge House and its furnishings as a gift. Consequently, the trustees of the estate were forced to sell the house and auctioned off everything — well, almost everything.
Fortunately, the contents of the library were preserved by the Council Bluffs Public Library in a special room, securing the furniture and books for posterity. In the mid-1960s, when the Dodge House became a museum, all of the furniture and the books (except for the rarest books, requisitioned by the Council Bluffs Public Library for their rare books collection), returned to their rightful setting; returned to offer a glimpse into the mind of an American original, Grenville M. Dodge. Dodge was the greatest railroad builder of all time, a Union general, congressman, banker and philanthropist.
So let us get to know General Dodge — his tastes, experiences, curiosities and values by considering four books randomly selected from the hundreds of volumes on display.
The first pick is “Eloquent Sons of the South.”
When published in 1909, in multiple volumes, Dodge only had seven years of life left in him. It may be speculated that he bought this set of books that he might reminisce of his time as a Union general during the Civil War.
He had fought battles with great success in Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri and Georgia. He had seen the greatest atrocities and participated in more than one controversial action himself.
Many of the speeches contained in this set of books were by men he knew personally or by reputation, as he prosecuted the war against the Confederate States of America.
As the ancient Chinese general Sun Tzu said: “Know thy enemy.” Dodge knew how the Confederates thought both before and after the war. This was the linchpin of his life-long successes.
The second pick is “Society of the Army of the Tennessee: Thirty-First Meeting,” published in 1899.
When the Civil War ended, Dodge’s fidelity to his former comrades in arms continued unabated. He was active in two societies — the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) and The Society of the Army of Tennessee.
After the Union Army captured the key Confederate city of Vicksburg, Mississippi (thanks in large part to information provided by Dodge’s clandestine network of spies), Dodge was ordered to subdue resistance in Tennessee by marching through the Tennessee River Valley — utterly destroying it. At the same time, he built and repaired railroads that fleeing Confederates had disabled as they evacuated before Dodge’s juggernaut.
Dodge’s time in Tennessee (1863-1864) was second only to his successful service over the divided state of Missouri. The relationships forged among Dodge and his soldiers led to the creation of The Society of the Army of the Tennessee. They would meet in person, in a different Midwest city every year to celebrate the living, remember the dead and tell stories of heroism and tragedy.
The third pick is “The Last of the Mohicans” by James Fenimore Cooper.
This classic novel, composed in 1826, is set in the year 1757. The British and the French are at war (known today as the French and Indian War) and both use Native American tribes as proxies in battle.
The scenes transpire in the Adirondack Mountain region of Lake George, New York and the plot rotates around two daughters of a British colonel. It is a story of love, war and the desperation those actions inspire. One of the most popular novels ever written in the English language, the characters are often considered to represent a microcosm of the developing American society in its complexity.
As Dodge turned the pages, he certainly reminisced of the battles against Native Americans that he participated in. Dodge felt it imperative that before he accepted the role of chief engineer of the Transcontinental Railroad, he first had to clear the geography of any Native Americans that would, invariably, attack his crews.
Dodge, known as “Long-Eye” or “Hawk-Eye,” because of his survey equipment, held back no punches. His orders to his men: “Place every mounted man in your command on the South Platte route ... attack all bodies of hostile Indians large or small; stay with them and pound them until they move north.”
One day, General Ulysses S. Grant telegraphed leading Omaha citizen Edward Creighton asking “Where is Dodge?” Creighton replied, “Nobody knows where he is but everybody knows where he has been.”
The fourth pick is “Sex = The Unknown Quality: The Spiritual Function of Sex.”
Published in 1916, this book’s presence in Dodge’s Library is a bit of a mystery due to the fact that Dodge died early that same year. Perhaps Dodge had pre-ordered this book.
More likely, it belonged to his youngest daughter, Anne. Named after her mother, Anne, like her mother, was influenced by a growing interest the late Victorians had in spiritualism and metaphysics. This book considers the experience of the sex act as both spiritual and transcendental. While it is true that the Victorians were repressive of sexuality, it is also the case that people often desire what is considered taboo.
The author said, “Present-day attitude holds that sex is too indecent to be spoken of. When the subject is forced upon public attention as it so frequently is through tragic occurrences, the opinions expressed are both petty and puerile. They evade the truth and so avoid the issue.” The author argues that healthy attitudes and public discussion about sex are more likely to lead to healthy behavior and greater spiritual health for all concerned.
We invite you to visit the Historic General Dodge House again or for the first time. Linger in the time-capsule that is Dodge’s perfectly preserved library and consider the titles that made Council Bluff’s greatest citizen.