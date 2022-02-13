The Dodge Connection: The Boy Who Grew Up with the Nation

It seems common knowledge that every human being’s character and nature is profoundly informed by their childhood — for better and for worse.

As Gen. Grenville Dodge passed the last days of his life in his beloved home here in Council Bluffs — now a museum and one of Iowa’s few Historic National Landmarks — he pondered his life and the parallel course it took with the profoundly important events that built this great nation.

How quickly the years had passed: Once he was a young boy on the outskirts of Salem, Massachusetts, then a college student at Norwich University in Vermont, and, shortly thereafter, a railroad surveyor in Illinois. Next, came marriage and railroad building in Iowa and Nebraska.

Subsequent adventures included banking, distinguished service in the Civil War (leading to a promotion to the rank of brigadier general), engineer of the Transcontinental Railroad, member of Congress, friend and adviser to five presidents, and, ultimately, Dodge oversaw over a dozen more railroads in six countries.

Abraham Lincoln, who first met Dodge in Council Bluffs in 1859, once said, “No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child.” Now, in the second decade of the 20th Century, in the twilight of his life, Grenville Dodge contemplated on those with whom he had marked milestones in his childhood and youth. He was also keenly aware of his part in helping to grow the country from its childhood into the nation we recognize today.

Based on Dodge’s childhood, nobody would have predicted he would rise to prominence and power as a member of the country’s Gilded Age elite and become a common household name in his time.

His father, Sylvanus Dodge, was generous, talkative, inventive, a critical thinker and politically active — all key traits that young Grenville would inherit. Yet Sylvanus’ one-job-after-another lifestyle was often marked by indecision and defeat. Only an occasional success would (temporarily) lift the family out of poverty.

It would seem, ultimately, that Grenville Dodge managed, by fate, luck, or calculation, to avoid his father’s missteps while emulating his father’s best qualities.

Perhaps Grenville remembered helping his father in one of the family’s many business ventures — butchering livestock. The hard and foul work of butchering accomplished, Grenville would ride alongside his father selling the meat out of Salem’s first four-wheeled meat wagon. For additional income, Sylvanus, while not a full-fledged cobbler, cut soles for shoes with Grenville’s help.

Grenville enjoyed the games of his day like playing ball, marbles, flying kites, swimming in the summer, and skating in the winter. He was described as “slight of figure, fair and quite winning and interesting in his look and bearing.” His teachers remembered him as “restless…active and intelligent.”

By the time Grenville reached his teens, some success had come to the family. His father’s politics earned him a postmaster position in Danvers, Massachusetts and he opened a bookstore. Sylvanus counted Nathaniel Hawthorne among his friends. This new-found wealth would provide opportunity for the family and, especially, for young Grenville.

At the pubescent age of 13, a turning point: Dodge became a day-worker on a large farm owned by the Landers family. The owner’s son, Fredrick, a few years older than Grenville, had begun a career as a surveyor, engineer, and had studied soldiering. (In that day and time, the disciplines of engineering, surveying, and warfare were cross-over studies.) On one occasion Landers took Grenville with him to Boston for dinner and let him try out some surveying. Dodge was hooked. Whether he knew it or not, his course was set.

Shortly thereafter, Dodge enrolled at Norwich University in Vermont. He was both studious and rebellious in those days.

“We were all fine boxers and fencers,” Dodge later recalled.

Having gotten in trouble more than once, but managing not to get expelled, he followed graduation with enrollment in Captain Partridge’s nearby military school. “Here…I applied practically what I had learned theoretically at Norwich.” He excelled in his studies of surveying.

After graduating from this second institution of higher learning, at the ripe age of 20, he shocked his parents by telling them that we would be “going west to the Sucker State” (Illinois, nicknamed after the suckerfish).

It would be in the lively and chaotic growing town of Peru, Illinois, where Dodge would meet two people with whom he would be bound for the rest of his life. Peter Dey of the Rock Island Railroad who would become a mentor and second father to him, and his soon-to-be wife, Ruth Anne Browne.

Within three years, Grenville Dodge’s entire family (including his siblings, Julia and Nathan) would follow him to Council Bluffs and later build his dream home, now the Historic General Dodge House. It was in Council Bluffs that Dodge decided to join the fight to keep the country united, and following the Civil War, to facilitate that unity by engineering the Transcontinental Railroad — the first of many railroad accomplishments.

Dodge grew up with the United States and helped it grow. When Dodge was born in 1831, the United States was only half its current size and based primarily on agriculture. By the time he died in 1916, the United States spanned the entire continent and was a rising industrial and military powerhouse.

To study and appreciate Dodge, his life, and milestones, is, in part, to understand and measure our country’s own formative years.