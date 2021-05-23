The Dodge Connection: The roots of the Dodge legacy

General Grenville Dodge lived an amazing life. He towered over his contemporaries in his ability to envision the future and shape the trajectory of a young nation.
But what factors shaped this man into a multi-layered, brave, pioneering icon of the American West by the age of 21? The answer, in part, lies in his family ties — the generations of forebears who carved a pioneering path of their own while staring down obstacles.
William Dodge, the first Dodge to emigrate to America, sailed from England in 1629 and landed in Massachusetts making his home in Salem. Lucky for us, William Dodge came here with vast knowledge of his ancestry — stories he passed on to his descendants.
We know that by the 12th and 11th centuries, the Dodge family had risen to prominence. King Edward I of England presented the family with their coat of arms — a nineteenth-century version of this coat can be seen in the Dodge House. Alas, all that ascends must, in time, descend. The family eventually fell into obscurity and the relative poverty that went with it.
By the mid-1700s, the Dodge family became scattered all around the colonies of New England. This impressive multiplication accounts for the relatively common use of the surname to this day. For example, one year before Grenville Dodge’s birth, there were over 300 Dodge families living in the neighboring state of New York.
Dodge’s paternal grandfather, Solomon Dodge, was born in Rawley, Massachusetts, in the year of the Declaration of Independence. He would father eight children by three separate wives. In 1801, Solomon Dodge’s first son, Sylvanus (by his first wife), came into the world.
Sylvanus Dodge’s life, as noted by one scholar, “was marked by indecision, poverty and defeat.” His struggles cast a strong shadow upon his two sons.
Grenville, born in 1831, and his younger brother, Nathan (the founder of NP Dodge Real Estate). Seeking to earn enough keep to support his wife and sons, Sylvanus and his wife, Julia, moved nine times in 15 years. Moving is an expensive affair, and the continued and ongoing costs of never-ending resettlement only fortified the specter of poverty. Sylvanus’s first-born daughter, named Julia after her mother, added another mouth to feed.
Sylvanus, despite his poor station in life, was well liked. He was described as a hard worker with natural talent, talkative, an original thinker and generous — generous to a fault. Without Sylvanus’s charity, many other families would have been in want of both food and shelter.
Slowly, his fortunes began to improve. He left his work as a door-to-door peddler and took up cobbling. Sylvanus would try anything that could bring in money. He could be seen with his elder son, Grenville, riding through town on the meat wagon selling meat.
All the while, young Grenville Dodge soaked up the values of hard work, tenacity and flexibility from his father.
Through his connections in the Democratic Party, it came to pass that President Polk appointed Sylvanus postmaster of Danvers, Massachusetts. He also rose to the position of superintendent of the Universalist Sunday school, which Grenville and Nathan both attended. Sylvanus became one of the foremost citizens of Danvers.
He even counted “The Scarlet Letter” author Nathaniel Hawthorne among his friends. Perhaps because of that connection, Sylvanus opened a modest bookstore.
Meanwhile, when he wasn’t helping his father, young Grenville enjoyed playing ball, marbles, flying kites and swimming. When the cold and boring days of late fall and winter descended upon New England, Dodge had a plan.
He fondly reminisced that his “great ambition was that when Thanksgiving and Christmas would come, I could walk some fourteen miles and spend these days with my grandfathers, grandmothers, uncles, aunts and cousins, who were accustomed to feed me all the good things, including hard cider, mince pie and they were the happy days of my life.”
For a teenaged Grenville, 1845 marked a turning point in his life — the year he made a crucial decision that set him on a life-defining and, ultimately, a nation-changing course.
Grenville went to work on the neighboring Landers farm. He worked under the supervision of the eldest Landers’ boy, Frederick. Frederick was just beginning a career as a surveyor, civil engineer and soldier. Near Boston, Frederick invited Grenville to assist him in laying a short rail line. Grenville became hooked, and he resolved to study engineering.
He first prepared for college by enrolling in the Durham Academy in New Hampshire in 1846. After those preliminary studies, Grenville matriculated into Norwich University in eastern Vermont two years later. Annual tuition, including room and board — $28 per year. He would graduate in just under three years.
His college days were storied and chaotic. He was, after all, a young man stretching his wings for the first time.
During one escapade, he and his classmates sneaked out after hours to attend a dance. Unfortunately, the dance ended in three months of probation. They engaged in fighting students from nearby Thetford Methodist College.
“We were all fine boxers and fencers,” he later remembered, “and understood standing together and defending ourselves.”
Later, Grenville and his classmates would “pick a muss” (start a fight) with students from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.
In the energy and inexperience of his youth, Grenville’s politics were reactionary and nativist. He was critical of immigrants — especially Catholics and, unlike his father Sylvanus, was not an abolitionist. These views would change dramatically in the years to come.
After Norwich University, Grenville enrolled in Captain Partridge’s academy where he could focus his youthful rage and “put into practice what I had learned at Norwich.” By July 1851, his higher education complete, Grenville Dodge set his sights on a civil engineering position in Peru, Illinois. His parents were shocked and disappointed that he would be relocating so far away.
Little did they know Grenville’s first move signaled the beginning of multiple journeys — journeys in which the entire family would eventually participate. Grenville received $2 per day to lay track and assist in surveying.
In 1852, at age 21, his life’s course became further entrenched when he was hired by Peter Day, an engineer with the Rock Island Railroad Company. Day, very impressed by the quality of the work, gave Grenville his own crew and challenged him to select the best routes for the railroad. Impressed once again, Day made Grenville his principal assistant. In time, Day progressively became a mentor and father figure to the young man.
The young engineer charted and surveyed the trans-Iowa railway through Grinnell and beyond. By 1853, Grenville saw Council Bluffs for the first time. The citizens of the Bluffs were so delighted with the prospect of the railroad that they gave him and his men fresh clothes (no doubt desperately needed), and honored them with a ball.
By 1854, Grenville began work for Thomas Durant, the future president of the Union Pacific Railroad. Later that same year, he returned to Massachusetts to collect his parents, brother and sister to homestead in Elkhorn, Nebraska. He eventually returned to Iowa, making Council Bluffs his permanent home.
A Civil War hero and builder of the Transcontinental Railroad, General Grenville Dodge sealed his legacy not only as Council Bluffs’ most prominent citizen, but as an historical figure known around the world.
How exceptional is the Dodge family legacy? Visitors come from all 50 states and over 20 countries to experience the time capsule that is The Historic General Dodge House, right here in Council Bluffs. Guests walk in the footsteps of the Dodges and see hundreds of original items. You are invited to make your own journey — be you young or rich in years, live near or far, for the first time or once again — to experience the Historic General Dodge House.
The Historic General Dodge House is open Tuesday trough Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission taken at 4 p.m. Please call 712-322-2406 for large groups.