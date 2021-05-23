The Dodge Connection: The roots of the Dodge legacy

After Norwich University, Grenville enrolled in Captain Partridge’s academy where he could focus his youthful rage and “put into practice what I had learned at Norwich.” By July 1851, his higher education complete, Grenville Dodge set his sights on a civil engineering position in Peru, Illinois. His parents were shocked and disappointed that he would be relocating so far away.

Little did they know Grenville’s first move signaled the beginning of multiple journeys — journeys in which the entire family would eventually participate. Grenville received $2 per day to lay track and assist in surveying.

In 1852, at age 21, his life’s course became further entrenched when he was hired by Peter Day, an engineer with the Rock Island Railroad Company. Day, very impressed by the quality of the work, gave Grenville his own crew and challenged him to select the best routes for the railroad. Impressed once again, Day made Grenville his principal assistant. In time, Day progressively became a mentor and father figure to the young man.

The young engineer charted and surveyed the trans-Iowa railway through Grinnell and beyond. By 1853, Grenville saw Council Bluffs for the first time. The citizens of the Bluffs were so delighted with the prospect of the railroad that they gave him and his men fresh clothes (no doubt desperately needed), and honored them with a ball.