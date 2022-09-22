1949 state basketball trophy on display at Moorhead Cultural Center

Ival Outhouse had been coaching the Moorhead basketball team since he arrived at Moorhead in 1946 and predicted that the Moorhead boys had to stuff to win the state tournament. The boys plowed through the next years, winning some and barely losing some games. Then in 1949 their talent really shone.

The 2000 Moorhead History book article states: “Coach Outhouse had his eye on the “Sweet 16” and arranged another tough schedule in the 1948-1949 season, again playing Manning and Jefferson, South Dakota. Thomas Jefferson, a high ranked AA team from Council Bluffs, was added. This game was played on a neutral floor at Missouri Valley. The Vikings won all three games and entered the tournament undefeated. 1949 was the year of success. Moorhead pulled out a squeaker by beating Hospers 32-30 in the last 10 seconds of the game.”

The approximately 20-foot tall trophy is on loan, for a short time, by Daryle Lauritsen for all to see — and perhaps experience some of the same feelings of pride of those fans of 74 years ago!

The Moorhead Cultural Center, 120 Oak St., Moorhead, is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. This 2022 season closes Oct. 16, the same day that the art exhibit “Celebrate the Hills” closes. So make an appointment with yourself to see the trophy and the exhibit before the closing.