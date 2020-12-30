 Skip to main content
2021 hunting, fishing licenses on sale
Fishing file

A father and son fish from the dock at Boy Scout Island at Lake Manawa State Park on July 29.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

2021 resident hunting, fishing and other licenses are now on sale. The menu of license options includes the popular Outdoor Combo annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat combo license for $55; the Angler’s Special three-year fishing license for $62; and the Hunter’s Special three-year hunting license with habitat included for $101.

Also available is the Bonus Line option for $14 letting resident and nonresident anglers to fish with one more line in addition to the two lines allowed with the regular fishing license.

Upgrade your paper license to a durable hard card with custom art from Iowa artists for only $5.

Download the GoOutdoorsIowa mobile app for iPhone and Android devices to buy and access your license information, no matter where you are. Sync your hunting and fishing licenses on the app to show in the field. You may download multiple customer licenses to offer one secure digital license document location for families, groups, and more.

Licenses are also available at 700 locations across the state, and on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/gooutdoorsiowa.

Licenses purchased for 2020 expire on Jan. 10.

