The votes have been counted in the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards, recognizing the best tourism businesses in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties.
This year, the public cast a record 18,456 votes to determine the winners in four categories: Best Hotel, Best Restaurant, Best Attraction and Best Retail Business.
The winners and runners-up for 2023 are:
Pottawattamie County
Best Attraction
Winner: Dreamland Theatre, Carson
Runners-up: Prairie Crossing Vineyard & Winery, Treynor, and Hitchcock Nature Center, Honey Creek
Best Hotel
Winner: Ameristar Casino Hotel, Council Bluffs
Runners-up: Hilton Garden Inn, Council Bluffs, and Country Inn & Suites, Council Bluffs
Best Restaurant
Winner: The Back Forty Bar & Grill, Macedonia
Runners-up: Garcia’s Family Mexican Restaurant, Underwood, and 712 eat + drink, Council Bluffs
Best Retail Business
Winner: The Occasional Collective, Tryenor
Runners-up: The Unique Boutique Iowa, Underwood, and Sugar Makery BitterSweet Dessert Bar, Council Bluffs
Douglas County, Nebraska
Best Attraction
Winner: Gene Leahy Mall at The Riverfront
Runners-up: Junkstock and The Durham Museum
Best Hotel
Winner: Hotel Deco
Runners-up: Omaha Marriott Regency and Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel
Best Restaurant
Winner: Block 16
Runners-up: Monarch Prime and Upstream Brewing Company
Best Retail Business
Winner: Borsheims
Runners-up: Nouvelle Eve and Mangelsen’s
Sarpy County, Nebraska
Best Attraction
Winner: Sarpy County Museum
Runners-up: Werner Park, Papillion, and Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Ranch
Best Hotel
Winner: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Gretna
Runners-up: Fairfield Inn & Suites, Papillion, and Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue at Beardmore Event Center
Best Restaurant
Winner: El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, Gretna
Runners-up: Cafe Diem, Papillion, and Billy’s Gretna Cafe
Best Retail Business
Winner: The Candle House, Gretna
Runners-up: Robin’s Nest, Springfield, and Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion
Winners were highlighted in promotional videos on social media last week, coinciding with National Travel & Tourism Week. Additionally, winners will be featured on area billboards May 8-21.
The OMA Tourism Awards are presented in partnership with the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sarpy County Tourism and Visit Omaha.
More information is available at OMATourismAwards.com.