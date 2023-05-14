The votes have been counted in the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards, recognizing the best tourism businesses in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties.

This year, the public cast a record 18,456 votes to determine the winners in four categories: Best Hotel, Best Restaurant, Best Attraction and Best Retail Business.

The winners and runners-up for 2023 are:

Pottawattamie County

Best Attraction

Winner: Dreamland Theatre, Carson

Runners-up: Prairie Crossing Vineyard & Winery, Treynor, and Hitchcock Nature Center, Honey Creek

Best Hotel

Winner: Ameristar Casino Hotel, Council Bluffs

Runners-up: Hilton Garden Inn, Council Bluffs, and Country Inn & Suites, Council Bluffs

Best Restaurant

Winner: The Back Forty Bar & Grill, Macedonia

Runners-up: Garcia’s Family Mexican Restaurant, Underwood, and 712 eat + drink, Council Bluffs

Best Retail Business

Winner: The Occasional Collective, Tryenor

Runners-up: The Unique Boutique Iowa, Underwood, and Sugar Makery BitterSweet Dessert Bar, Council Bluffs

Douglas County, Nebraska

Best Attraction

Winner: Gene Leahy Mall at The Riverfront

Runners-up: Junkstock and The Durham Museum

Best Hotel

Winner: Hotel Deco

Runners-up: Omaha Marriott Regency and Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel

Best Restaurant

Winner: Block 16

Runners-up: Monarch Prime and Upstream Brewing Company

Best Retail Business

Winner: Borsheims

Runners-up: Nouvelle Eve and Mangelsen’s

Sarpy County, Nebraska

Best Attraction

Winner: Sarpy County Museum

Runners-up: Werner Park, Papillion, and Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Ranch

Best Hotel

Winner: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Gretna

Runners-up: Fairfield Inn & Suites, Papillion, and Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue at Beardmore Event Center

Best Restaurant

Winner: El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, Gretna

Runners-up: Cafe Diem, Papillion, and Billy’s Gretna Cafe

Best Retail Business

Winner: The Candle House, Gretna

Runners-up: Robin’s Nest, Springfield, and Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion

Winners were highlighted in promotional videos on social media last week, coinciding with National Travel & Tourism Week. Additionally, winners will be featured on area billboards May 8-21.

The OMA Tourism Awards are presented in partnership with the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sarpy County Tourism and Visit Omaha.

More information is available at OMATourismAwards.com.