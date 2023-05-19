Pottawattamie Conservation is adding four new trails to Hitchcock Nature Center’s trail system and is seeking the public’s help in blazing them.

The group has coordinated a Trailblazer Bonanza for Saturday, June 3.

Conservation is seeking volunteers to help put the finishing touches on the last of the four trails before they open to the public. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to noon. This volunteer event is perfect for helpers who aren’t afraid to get a little dirty while establishing a new trail and removing fencing on National Trails Day. Pre-registration is required and lunch will be provided. Register at pottconservation.com.

Then, the public is invited for a presentation and ribbon cutting of the new trails at 1 p.m. at the Loess Hills Lodge. Following that event, guided hikes on the new trails are set to begin around 1:30 p.m. Visitors should plan for hikes to take about two hours, with each trail offering varying levels of difficulty.

Visitors should be come prepared with proper hiking shoes, a reusable water bottle and a passion for adventure, Pottawattamie Conservation said in a press release. It is advised to dress for the weather, and to wear a hat and long socks to avoid ticks. Bring sunscreen or bug spray.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join and must remain leashed at all times. It asked that pet owners be responsible and bag and properly dispose of any waste. Trash cans are available in parking areas and at the Loess Hills Lodge, but not on trails.

Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.