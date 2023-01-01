 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Access to DeSoto Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 7-8 limited because of deer hunt

Two Canada geese swim away from the shore of DeSoto Lake as a gaggle gathers in the middle on Sept. 25, 2015 at DeSoto Wildlife Refuge.

 NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Much of DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed on the weekend of Jan. 7-8 because of an antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt.

During the hunt weekend, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure public safety and facilitate the deer hunt. The visitor center will remain accessible and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To accommodate visitors, the visitor center hours will be expanded to include Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If Iowa or Nebraska hunters are interested in participating in the managed hunt, contact Peter Rea at 712-388-4803 or peter_rea@fws.gov.

The refuge facilitates these hunts in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the Refuge. Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges, which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education and interpretation.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located south of U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska. Find updates at fws.gov/refuge/desoto or on Facebook at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. For more information, contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.

