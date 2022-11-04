Bison Fest is Saturday

Visitors are invited to join Pottawattamie Conservation at Botna Bend Park, 42926 Mahogany Road, Hancock, for the second year of Bison Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Held on National Bison Day, this free, family-friendly event encourages the public to visit the park’s bison herd and learn more about the species and efforts to protect them. There will be live music, crafts, flint knapping, fossil finding, wool spinning, atlatl throwing, hayrack rides, bison artifacts, historical information, food and presentations about the vital role bison play in the prairie ecosystem.

A $3 per vehicle entry fee or annual park membership is required to enter the park. Festivities are offered at no additional charge.

Feed Trough will be providing bison chili, chicken noodle soup, homemade fries and funnel cakes on a free-will donation basis. Visitors are encouraged to bring extra cash to support this local Oakland-based business.

This event will be held rain or shine.