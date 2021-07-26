Builders show off displays over the weekend at Brick Days in Bluffs

Lego enthusiasts from all over came to Council Bluffs this past weekend for Brick Days, the area’s largest Lego expo.

Daniel Schmidt, owner and organizer of Brick Days, said the Lego expo started as a small show in 2013 in the back of the Hobbytown in Lincoln, Nebraska, which he and his wife own.

“(The show) kept growing and in 2018 we rented the Mid-America Center and have done it here since,” Schmidt said.

A lot of builders were from the metro area, but some traveled from Oregon, North Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Minneapolis and other states, Schmidt said.

“It’s pretty cool that people from all across America came this weekend to showcase their creative builds,” he said.

Jeremy Jensenn, owner of Cutthroat Brick in Omaha, had his Historic Downtown Benson build, as well as others, on display over the weekend. It took him ore than nine months to build it. But before that, he spent six months on part acquisition.

Part acquisition is finding the right parts and then finding the quantity of parts you need to be able to put the project together, Jensen said.