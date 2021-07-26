Builders show off displays over the weekend at Brick Days in Bluffs

Lego enthusiasts from all over came to Council Bluffs this past weekend for Brick Days, the area’s largest Lego expo.
Daniel Schmidt, owner and organizer of Brick Days, said the Lego expo started as a small show in 2013 in the back of the Hobbytown in Lincoln, Nebraska, which he and his wife own.
“(The show) kept growing and in 2018 we rented the Mid-America Center and have done it here since,” Schmidt said.
A lot of builders were from the metro area, but some traveled from Oregon, North Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Minneapolis and other states, Schmidt said.
“It’s pretty cool that people from all across America came this weekend to showcase their creative builds,” he said.
Jeremy Jensenn, owner of Cutthroat Brick in Omaha, had his Historic Downtown Benson build, as well as others, on display over the weekend. It took him ore than nine months to build it. But before that, he spent six months on part acquisition.
Part acquisition is finding the right parts and then finding the quantity of parts you need to be able to put the project together, Jensen said.
“The challenge everybody here has today is how do I get enough parts to be able to put it together and have it make sense?,” he said.
Cutthroat Brick is helping with the part acquisition aspect.
“Our company sources Lego's and tries to figure out how to sell it to people in quantity so they can build a big display,” Jensen said.
More information on Cutthroat Brick can be found at bit.ly/3x9gkC9.
Jensen said when he was 4 he wanted to build large displays like this, but had to start working on the farm when he was 10.
“Three years ago I didn’t own a Lego,” Jensen said. “I went to Walmart and I bought some bricks and I started building and I started researching how to get better parts to build cooler stuff.”
Jensen then found the Lincoln and Omaha Lego User Group (LOLUG) and became a member. LOLUG was founded in 2012 and is a group for adults who are fans of Legos. More information on LOLUG can be found at lolugclub.org.
Another challenge Lego builders face is transportation. A lot of people use cardboard, foam, packing supplies and some will even rent moving trucks.
With bigger pieces builders will divide their display into sections and transport it that way.
Builders were able to win awards in many categories including vehicle, large creation, small creation, best artwork, best train, most creative build and more at Brick Days.