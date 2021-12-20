Capitol Digest: First Day Hikes planned statewide

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

FIRST DAY HIKES: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Travel Iowa invite Iowans to step outside and enjoy Iowa state parks and forests in the 2022 First Day Hike Challenge.

Visitors can ring in the new year with the Parks Passport on their own, or by joining park staff on a guided hike.

With the First Day Hike Challenge, park visitors can check into more than 50 participating state parks and forests on the Park Passport from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. Visitors can explore as many parks as they wish. Every check-in will qualify for a prize drawing of a two-night stay at a two-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State Park, near Brighton. Some restrictions and fees apply.

More details on First Day Hikes, including a list of guided hikes with times and meeting locations, are available online at iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.

The State Park Passport is free and can be downloaded onto mobile devices at explore.traveliowa.com/checkout/311/travel-iowa/1619/iowa-state-park-passport.

Visitors will find trail suggestions and directions from park staff under the “More Info” tab for each park on the Passport.

AWARDS OF VALOR: Thirty-five Iowans were recognized at the 2020 and 2021 Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor and Governor’s Lifesaving Awards ceremony Thursday for their courageous responses.

The awards were presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens.

The Governor’s Lifesaving Awards Program recognizes recipients in four categories: Lifesaving with Valor, awarded to those who risk their own life in an attempt to save another; Lifesaving, awarded to those who attempted to save a life, but not at the risk of their own; Meritorious for courageous and unselfish service rendered during a time of distress; and Outstanding Service, which is presented to someone who performed a courageous act in an attempt to a life or who unselfishly rendered service in a time of emergency.

Six people were awarded the Lifesaving With Valor: Devyn Brady, Altoona; David Duncan, Stephen Fettkether and Jason Hahn, all of Mason City; Christopher Fink, Clear Lake; Cameron Goodell, Missouri Valley; and Adam Woodle, Jewell.

All those recognized are listed at https://dps.iowa.gov/state-honors-heroic-iowans-lifesaving-efforts-0.