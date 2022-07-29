Carter Lake Days returns with new Friday activities plus 'fun-filled' Saturday lineup

Carter Lake Days gets underway tonight for a two-day event running both Friday and Saturday this year.

The annual community festival kicks off with a number of community events on Friday. The addition of Friday evening activities is new this year.

“We turned it into two days,” said Risa Putnam, a member of the event’s planning committee. “It’s just a fun-filled day.”

The evening will start with a community kickball game at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by family relay races at 8 p.m. at the Carter Lake Ball Fields at 17th Street and Avenue Q. Shriners, police officers and firefighters will pull children from the crowd to participate in the kickball game.

A movie on the field will follow at 9:30 p.m. Free food, popcorn and drinks will be provided by the Carter Lake Police Department.

On Saturday, the parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at 13th Street and Avenue K, followed by the festival from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Mabrey Park at 17th Street and Willow Drive.

The festival will include a number of activities: carnival games, inflatables, obstacle courses, car bashing, tug-o-war, human foosball, dunk tank, pony rides, mechanical ride, vendor booths, airbrush tattoos, food trucks and more.

Coaches, teachers, police officers, firefighters, council members and more will face the dunk tank for $1 per throw or six throws for $5. Proceeds from the dunk tank and car bashing will benefit Carter Lake youth sports; all other activities will be free for children.

A bike rodeo, hosted by the Carter Lake Police Department, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday. Free bike helmets will be handed out, and three bicycles will be raffled off. (The raffle tickets will be handed out to attendees of the Friday night movie.)

Police Sgt. Gary Chambers said the department usually gives out bicycles on National Night Out, but the event is being merged with Carter Lake Days this year. Police officers will be in attendance to interact with the community during the event.

The festival will culminate with a Rock the Boot event at the ballfields. Rock the Boot runs from 4 to 10 p.m. and features food vendors, a beer garden, children’s activities, glow sticks and live bands.

Through a partnership with Prairie Flower Casino, Smoke Eaters — the nonprofit organization of the Carter Lake Fire Department — will host the concert to benefit CLFD.

Any donations, along with all proceeds from the beer garden, will be used to support the fire department by funding future lifesaving training and equipment.

Established in Carter Lake in 1975, Smoke Eaters focuses on community and fundraising. They are known for their pancake feeds, held three times a year at the fire station, and have been providing CPR, first aid and fire safety training to the community for years.

The show will feature three area bands. Dysfunction, an up-and-coming garage band out of Glenwood, will start the show, followed by popular Omaha bands Frenzy and Wrecked Becky. Frenzy includes Carter Lake native Jeff Peck on drums.

“We hope this will be an ongoing event for the community,” said Dave Huey, CLFD trainer. “The Carter Lake Fire Department wants to do something for the community to show its appreciation for their support. The safety, health and welfare of our community is our utmost concern.”

The festival wraps up with the annual fireworks display at 10 p.m.