CB Parks announces summer event series, hydrant parties

The City of Council Bluffs announced the 2021 Parks and Recreation Event Series and the 2021 Fire Hydrant Party schedule on Thursday. These events take place in multiple parks and neighborhoods throughout Council Bluffs. The variety of activities aims to engage residents of all ages.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule of events is subject to change. Additionally, there may be recommendations or requirements enacted at events to keep attendees and city staff safe and healthy. Check the city's website and Facebook page regularly for the more information.

Save the date for the following Parks and Recreation events:

• June 5: Opera To-Go at River's Edge

Opera Omaha is delivering snackable opera bites to River's Edge. This free outdoor concert will feature live performances with local artists in bite-size pieces.

• June 16: Omaha Symphony Ensemble at River's Edge

Experience the power and splendor of a symphony orchestra ensemble at this free outdoor concert.

• June 19: Summer Fest at River's Edge

Enjoy live music, activities, prizes, and more. This free event is fun for the whole family.