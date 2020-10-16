Cepheus now shining in northern sky

One of the stellar constellations that never goes below our southern horizon is now easy to locate in the northern southwest Iowa skies just to the lower left of Polaris, our north star.

The constellation in mythology represents a king and the stars making up the constellation look like the kind of stick house that children sometimes draw.

On these mid-October evenings, see if you can find the constellation that is faint, but its distinctive shape makes it easy to locate.

Cepheus is the 27th largest constellation in the night sky and is one of the circumpolar groupings that remain visible to stargazers in SWI year round.

The “king” among the 88 recognized constellations in the sky is neither the brightest nor the most well known, but its visibility doesn’t need a telescope to appreciate some of the stars in his crown.

This particular constellation is rich in mythological history and Cepheus, as king of Ethiopia was the husband of Queen Cassiopeia, also recognized by the stars in the famous “W” or “M’ pattern also circling the north star just to the left of her husband.