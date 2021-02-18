'Charioteer' Auriga appears almost overhead

If you have a pair of 7x35 binoculars or higher, it is worth looking for three clusters of stars two of which are within the confines of Auriga.

Known by their Messier catalog numbers M-36 and M-38, they will be found inside the pentagon of stars that make up Auriga while the third cluster, M-37 is just outside the pentagon to the left. Of the three, M-37 is the more concentrated and is, therefore, easier to define.

While in the vicinity of Auriga, look directly over the top of your head and slightly to the right for another cluster that goes by the name of the Pleiades.

In my opinion, there is none more pretty or famous as the Pleiades in the constellation of Taurus and each of the stars is immersed in a tremendous cloud of cosmic grains, which produce a blue reflection nebula. Very close to the Pleiades observers will see the reddish planet Mars close by.

From personal experience, I urge all of my readers who wish to do some late wintertime stargazing to dress for the occasion. Despite the temperatures we’ve been experiencing during the day, the nights can get much colder and do a good job of freezing out sky watching before it’s even begun.