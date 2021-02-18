'Charioteer' Auriga appears almost overhead

Whether it is the Orion Nebula, Andromeda Galaxy or the constellation of Auriga, the Charioteer, the winter skies during February provide an excellent starting point for observing the heavens.
If the sky is clear, face toward the north and look overhead and just above your left shoulder you should be able to find the constellation called Auriga.
This particular constellation is just one member of the family of circumpolar constellations that never go below our northern local horizon. Another unique thing about this particular constellation is its very distinctive and clearly defined pentagon of stars, the brightest of which is named Capella.
I have no idea how the ancients came up with the name Auriga but I read one time that it was because its major stars form a shape similar to that of the pointed helmet of a charioteer. In mythology, the constellation is pictured as a bearded man carrying a she-goat on his shoulder while driving a chariot. That’s almost as bad as driving and texting in today’s world.
The star Capella which is Latin for little goat, ranks 5th in apparent magnitude of all the stars visible to observers in southwest Iowa.
Just below Capella, look to see if you can spot a small group of much fainter stars which astronomers refer to as “The Kids” because of their proximity to the little goat.
If you have a pair of 7x35 binoculars or higher, it is worth looking for three clusters of stars two of which are within the confines of Auriga.
Known by their Messier catalog numbers M-36 and M-38, they will be found inside the pentagon of stars that make up Auriga while the third cluster, M-37 is just outside the pentagon to the left. Of the three, M-37 is the more concentrated and is, therefore, easier to define.
While in the vicinity of Auriga, look directly over the top of your head and slightly to the right for another cluster that goes by the name of the Pleiades.
In my opinion, there is none more pretty or famous as the Pleiades in the constellation of Taurus and each of the stars is immersed in a tremendous cloud of cosmic grains, which produce a blue reflection nebula. Very close to the Pleiades observers will see the reddish planet Mars close by.
From personal experience, I urge all of my readers who wish to do some late wintertime stargazing to dress for the occasion. Despite the temperatures we’ve been experiencing during the day, the nights can get much colder and do a good job of freezing out sky watching before it’s even begun.