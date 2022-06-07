City of Council Bluffs invites locals to help break world record for largest game of catch

A lot of adults have fond memories of playing catch in the backyard or at a park when they were children, and the City of Council Bluffs is hoping to tap into that nostalgia in an attempt to break the world record for playing the largest game of catch.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Play Catch Movement are hosting the record-breaking attempt at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on June 19, which is, appropriately enough, Father’s Day.

The baseball-themed festivities are scheduled from 3:30 to 11 p.m., with the world record attempt at 6 p.m.

“We couldn’t think of a better time to attempt a world record for playing catch than on Father’s Day during the College World Series,” said Dan Bettmann, City of Council Bluffs Recreation and Events Manager. “We hope to have lots of baseball and softball fans, families and friends join us at Hanafan Park.”

To break the record, Council Bluffs residents have their work cut out for them. The current world record for largest game of catch was achieved by the Willow Creek Community Church of South Barrington, Illinois in June 2017. They had 972 pairs — a total of 1,944 people — playing catch at one time.

In addition to the world record attempt, the event will feature games and activities for all ages, including a wiffle ball home run derby, fastest pitch, longest throw and best accuracy contests, dizzy bat races, races around the diamond, fly ball catch, glitter tattoos and prizes.

After the world record attempt, the Iowa Western Community College band will perform, and there will be a screening of “Field of Dreams” at dusk.

Rhett Grametbauer, founder of the Play Catch Movement and National Play Catch Week, is facilitating the world record attempt. Registration for the official game of catch will take place on site. Each pair that registers will receive a free keepsake baseball.

“Iowa is synonymous with playing catch thanks to ‘Field of Dreams,’” Grametbauer said. “Our goal is to have this become an annual event for the Council Bluffs community and baseball fans alike.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their baseball gloves and wear their team’s shirts to the event. The event is free and open to all ages. Food trucks will be on site, with concessions available for purchase.

To paraphrase Ray Kinsella’s mysterious Voice, “if you attempt to break the world record, they will come.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.