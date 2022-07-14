City offers Recreation On-The-Move summer programming

The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation has been offering a new programming option this summer.

Recreation On-The-Move is a free drop-in program with fun, pop-up recreational programming throughout the parks of Council Bluffs. The activities are designed for children to attend with friends, parents or caregivers and will feature a different theme with related games and activities.

Four events were held in June, including a baseball clinic, play catch event and disc golf.

On Wednesday, Library Wilderness Day was celebrated in Bayliss Park.

The following is a schedule of the remaining Recreation On-The-Move events this year:

July 20, Pickleball, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Kimball Park

Aug. 5, Movie Night with the Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sunset Park

Aug. 10 CBPD K9, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Graham Park

Sept. 10, Movie Night with the Library, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Roberts Park