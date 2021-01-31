City planners ready to head down the trail

Work on the TJ segment will be completed during summer break to minimize disruption to school activities, Garrett said. If snow days are added to the end of the school year, work will have to be delayed until after that. The contractor will be assessed $3,000 per day for any work done after Aug. 13.

Board President Chris LaFerla asked Murillo if she had a plan for working around construction during summer activities. She said participants might have to use the front parking lot -- or the school could talk to Hy-Vee about using part of its parking lot across the street.

“I do worry a little bit about football practice and some of our fall sports, but I think we can work with the contractor a little bit,” Murillo said. “I’m just waiting to hear exactly what the timeline will be” for work that might interfere with activities or access.

For now, no one is proposing that the corridor be used for a transit system, Garrett said.

“Conceptually, there has been talk of a modern streetcar (aka tram), but our objective and designs for today are to implement this multi-use trail while not precluding a transit opportunity in the future, if that is something the community wants to do,” he said.

