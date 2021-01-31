City planners ready to head down the trail

The City of Council Bluffs is now collecting bids for Phase 1 of the long-discussed trail on the former railroad right-of-way that runs through the First Avenue Corridor, according to a city official.
Tracks were removed in 2012, so now it is a vacant city easement, passes by West Broadway businesses, Cochran Park, Thomas Jefferson High School and possible sites for mixed-use and multifamily residential development, according to Brandon Garrett, director of community development. City officials have dubbed the project FIRST AVE -- an acronym for “Furthering Interconnections, Revitalization, Streetscapes, Transportation and Aesthetics for a Vibrant Economy.”
The paved trail, expected to cost $6.5 million, will stretch 1.8 miles from 16th Street to 35th Street, linking with existing trail stubs on both ends, he said. Funds from the Iowa West Foundation are expected to cover about half of that.
Phase 1 includes the section from 25th Street to 35th Street, and Phase 2 will be the part from 16th to 25th Streets, Garrett said. The cost of Phase 1 has been estimated at $3 million to $3.5 million. Construction is expected to begin sometime this spring.
City planners envision the pathway as a link to downtown Omaha with access to west-end neighborhoods and businesses along the way, he said in a presentation to the Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education last week. Almost 30% of Council Bluffs residents live within a half-mile of the corridor.
“The trail network we’re working on in Council Bluffs and also into Omaha … we’re lacking any sort of real safe connections and connectivity for the bulk of the neighborhoods to access the rest of the network and the rest of the city via the trail network,” Garrett said.
The trail could also tie in with the Great American Rail-Trail concept, which envisions a pathway made up mainly of old railbeds running from Washington, D.C. to Washington state that would cross the Missouri River over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, he said.
The trail pavement will be made up of a 10-foot-wide swath of asphalt bordered by two-foot concrete shoulders, taking up just 14 feet of the 66-foot-wide easement, Garrett said. The asphalt will provide a continuous smooth surface for bicyclists, runners, those riding in strollers or wheelchairs and other users. It will run along the south edge of the space, and the rest will feature grass and other landscaping.
Every three or four blocks, users will come to a plaza with benches, bicycle racks and, eventually, public art, he said. There will be a total of seven plazas, including three that are 100 feet long and four that are 60 feet long. The larger plazas will be sited near the intersections of 16th, 25th and 35th Streets.
School board member Kyle McGlade asked if there were plans to have any Heartland B-Cycle stations along the trail.
“Heartland B-Cycle is very interested in the First Avenue Corridor,” Garrett said. “They would like to locate a couple stations along the corridor, but not on the Thomas Jefferson campus -- more likely at a couple of those plazas.”
The Thomas Jefferson segment will include a small plaza with seating, landscaping, lights and a decorative fence, Garrett said. The chain-link fences that currently line both sides of the easement will be removed.
“The fencing will be essentially where it is today,” he said.
Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services, and Thomas Jefferson Principal Dania Freudenburg are on a committee that has been providing input on design and other features, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
A large plaza will be located behind the nearby Hy-Vee gas station, Garrett said. Crosswalks will be marked in the 2500 and 2700 blocks of West Broadway. The city will take care of maintenance and snow removal on the trail, including the segment behind Thomas Jefferson.
“You’ll want to do your crossing point, like you do today, but the city will prioritize doing the trail,” he said.
The trees selected to line the trail will turn it into a colorful corridor in the fall, Garrett said. Perennial shrubs and plants will also be part of the landscaping. The entire length of the trail will be illuminated by upright light fixtures.
Work on the TJ segment will be completed during summer break to minimize disruption to school activities, Garrett said. If snow days are added to the end of the school year, work will have to be delayed until after that. The contractor will be assessed $3,000 per day for any work done after Aug. 13.
Board President Chris LaFerla asked Murillo if she had a plan for working around construction during summer activities. She said participants might have to use the front parking lot -- or the school could talk to Hy-Vee about using part of its parking lot across the street.
“I do worry a little bit about football practice and some of our fall sports, but I think we can work with the contractor a little bit,” Murillo said. “I’m just waiting to hear exactly what the timeline will be” for work that might interfere with activities or access.
For now, no one is proposing that the corridor be used for a transit system, Garrett said.
“Conceptually, there has been talk of a modern streetcar (aka tram), but our objective and designs for today are to implement this multi-use trail while not precluding a transit opportunity in the future, if that is something the community wants to do,” he said.