City plans Disney Night at River's Edge Park
River's edge park file

Crowds enjoy a concert at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation will hold Disney Night featuring the movie "101 Dalmatians" at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on May 29.

The festivities begin at 7 p.m. and include an appearance from the real Cruella de Vil, Dalmatian face painting, and a live broadcast from Channel 94.1. Taste of Heaven Mobile Restaurant and Blue Penguin Shaved Ice will be on-site with food and drink available for purchase. A screening of "101 Dalmatians," the 1961 Disney animation classic, will begin at 9 p.m. There is no admission cost to attend.

All activities will occur on the east side of the park near the amphitheater steps. Ample parking is available in the parking garage located on River’s Edge Parkway. For details and updates, check out the city's page -- @CityofCB -- on Facebook.

