Conservation Corps offers summer opportunities for teens, young adults

The nonprofit Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa -- in partnership with various federal, state and county services throughout the two states -- is offering summer opportunities for young people to work improving the environment.

Summer Youth Corps is a residential summer work program for youth ages 15-18 led by AmeriCorps members ages 18-25, according to a press release from CCMI. AmeriCorps members will work for three months, and crew members will work from one to two months.

Summer Youth Corps Crew Leaders will motivate, direct and coordinate a crew of young people in a rigorous program of work, education and training, according to an online description. Crew Leaders will be responsible for maintaining consistent discipline and fostering positive crew morale by utilizing teamwork among youth participants completing natural resource projects.

While serving alongside another AmeriCorps member, the crew leader will provide collaborative leadership for the crew, ensure safety procedures are followed and serve as the liaison with project partners. AmeriCorps members must be a U.S. citizen, national or permanent resident and must not have more than three prior AmeriCorps service terms.

Summer Youth Corps Youth Crew members will participate in a rigorous program of work, education and training and will complete environmental restoration projects, a description on the website states. Projects may include trail construction and maintenance, foot bridge building, landscaping, campsite development and invasive plant removal. Youth crew members must be willing to live outdoors and work hard on a team with peers from all different backgrounds.

The corps has American Sign Language crews and is accepting applications for ASL interpreter/crew leaders and crew members.

The application deadline for crew leaders is May 1, and the deadline for crew members is May 15. ASL Crew leaders will start May 23, and other leaders will start on June 1. Crew members will start on June 19.

For more information and to apply online, visit conservationcorps.org/programs/summer-youth-corps.

