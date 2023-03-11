Later this month, just as good bicycling weather picks up (hopefully), construction will begin on the next phase of the Railroad Highway Trail, Pottawattamie Conservation announced this week.

The paved, 10-foot-wide path is seen as a vital key to creating more recreational opportunities in the area and connecting communities in the county.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the trail was held on June 10, 2017 at Smith Wildlife Area on Railroad Highway. The first 1.8-mile segment ran from Smith Wildlife Area to County Road L34.

The new segment will connect a pedestrian bridge just south of Hanie Avenue with a pedestrian bridge near Weston and complete a continuous trail from Smith Wildlife Area to Weston. Completion is expected in May.

“It’ll be a midway segment they’re working on to get to Weston,” said Craig Carlsen, public relations manager for the county. “The big goal is to connect to the trails system for the City of Council Bluffs and go all the way to Underwood. Eventually, the goal is to connect as many cities in the county as possible.”

Meanwhile, planning and design work is underway on sections that will reach from the Council Bluffs city limits to Smith Wildlife Area and from Weston to Underwood, Pottawattamie County Conservation Executive Director Mark Shoemaker said in a press release.

“Eventually, this trail will connect multiple cities across our county, opening several unique opportunities,” Shoemaker said. “We’re excited to move forward with the latest phase.”

“When we talk about expanding offerings to our residents and attracting people to our area, projects like this are an important piece to making that happen,” said Brian Shea, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors. “This will be a great way to promote outdoor activities in the county and present a wonderful opportunity for economic possibilities for our small towns.”

Snyder & Associates, a full-service civil and structural engineering firm, bid the project last month and assisted in completing the design for the latest phase of the project, the press release stated. Bluffs Paving & Utility Co. will be the general contractor.

Funding for Railroad Highway Trail has come from diverse sources, including a $1.1 million grant from the Iowa West Foundation, a $700,000 Iowa Department of Transportation recreational trail grant, a $425,000 grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, a $300,000 federal recreation grant, a $100,000 grant from the Wellmark Foundation, $60,000 from the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, $38,000 from Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection program as well as help from the Pottawattamie County Trails Association, Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation and private donations.

“We’ve experienced many challenges along the way, but the benefits of improving quality of life, encouraging economic growth and attracting families to live in our communities will benefit our area for years to come,” Shoemaker said.