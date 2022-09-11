Council Bluffs attractions prepare for return of Railroad Days celebration

It’s been three years since the annual event rolled around on the calendar, but Council Bluffs partners will get back on track with Railroad Days at Mile Zero from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

This year’s event will all be in Council Bluffs and will focus on celebrating the city’s rich railroad heritage and its place in history as “Mile Zero” of the Union Pacific Railroad.

Ollie the Trolley’s fleet will shuttle guests among the five stops: The Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, RailsWest Railroad Museum, Historic General Dodge House and Historic 100 Block.

“It’s a fantastic time for our community to come out and see what we have to offer,” said Patricia LaBounty, Curator of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

The Union Pacific Museum will introduce its new exhibit, “Discovered! Winter Sports Under a Summer Sun: The Railroad and Sun Valley” during Railroad Days, LaBounty said.

“A lot of people don’t know that Union Pacific bought, designed and operated Sun Valley,” she said.

UP ran the popular skiing destination from 1935 to 1964 as part of a 20th-century program to increase destination travel on Union Pacific passenger trains, a press release from the museum stated. Visitors will learn about the iconic Sun Valley resort and its Hollywood connections and have an opportunity to view promotional films about Sun Valley on the museum’s lower level.

A Pottawattamie County Conservation spokesperson will be there to talk about Mount Crescent Ski Area, which the county has purchased. The Council Bluffs Public Library, Maker Space of Omaha and Sarpy County Historical Society will hold activities at the museum during the event.

The museum now has a model of UP4000, the first of about 20 “Big Boy” steam locomotives Union Pacific had made during the 1930s, LaBounty said. The 4014 is the restored, operational “Big Boy” locomotive that UP uses for special excursions, and the 4023 is the engine that is on static display at Kenefick Park, LaBounty said. The all-brass model is in a display case, but admirers can still ring the bell, blow the whistle and turn the lights on with buttons on the outside of the case.

The museum’s “From Steam Engines to Rocket Ships: Pushing Boundaries” exhibit remains on display on the second floor.

A variety of hands-on activities will be offered at the Hoff Center, including drawing trains, repairing trains, building trains from upcycled materials and others. A New Masters exhibit presented by Kathleen Pyper showcasing the work of 38 artists will be featured in the Anne and John P. Nelson Gallery on the fourth floor. The gallery will also feature a COVID Maze by Jeffrey Koterba with a timeline of the pandemic. Food and refreshments will be available in McCormick’s 1894 Bar, and live music will be performed by Matt Whipkey.

The RailsWest Railroad Museum, housed in a restored 1899 Rock Island Lines depot, displays old locomotives and railcars on its grounds and has railroad artifacts and an operating HO gauge model railroad layout inside.

At the Dodge House, visitors can learn about Gen. Grenville Dodge, a celebrated Civil War hero and, in the eyes of many, the greatest railroad builder ever. Executive Director Tom Emmett will introduce visitors to many of Dodge’s railroads. He supervised or built 16 railroads in six different countries.

In the Historic 100 Block, guests can enjoy food and refreshments, and many of the eateries will be offering specials.

Passes for Railroad Days are $10 per group, which includes two adults and unlimited children younger than 18. An additional adult pass can be purchased for $5. Passes may be purchased online in advance and can be redeemed during the event at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum for wristbands good for unlimited trolley rides and admission to the RailsWest Museum and Dodge House (the Union Pacific Museum and Hoff Center are free.) Passes can be purchased at www.GoRailRoadDays.com through Sept. 20 and in person beginning Sept. 21 at the Union Pacific Museum.