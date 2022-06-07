Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony warming up for BBQ

The Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony is warming up for a summer fundraiser.

Bassoons + BBQ will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Robert and Nancy Schulze residence at 12800 240th St., Council Bluffs.

The picnic will include drinks, barbecue and music performed by Omaha Symphony musicians. Live music will be provided by a bassoon trio, as well as Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation scholarship recipient Landon Williams, according to a press release from the guild.

In addition, Nancy Schulze will be honored for her longtime commitment to the Guild.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available at omahasymphony.org/cbguild.

Raffle tickets will be available prior to the event for a set of season tickets to the Omaha Symphony.

All proceeds will go toward the Omaha Symphony’s expansive education and community engagement efforts that reach more than 4,000 southwest Iowa students and educators every year.

For more information, email cbguild@omahasymphony.org.

The Council Bluffs Guild was one of eight volunteer organizations chosen by the Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras to receive a Spotlight Award for its Bach + Beer virtual event. The project aimed to support local businesses and music education programs for Southwest Iowa students. The event featured Omaha Symphony performances, a message from Omaha Symphony President and CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden and a tour of Full Fledged Brewing Company.

The Volunteer Council’s annual awards program recognizes outstanding projects done by volunteer associations from around the country to help ensure the success of their orchestras. Spotlight Awards are given for projects that have contributed to the success of an overall initiative or for a noteworthy tactic or activity, a press release stated. Winning projects are selected based upon originality, volunteer involvement, adaptability and the overall success of the project in meeting its goals.

The Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony received its award last week at the League’s National Conference in Los Angeles. During a session for fellow volunteers at the conference, the Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony representative shared details of the project. The project will also be featured in an upcoming special issue of Volunteer Notes and on the Volunteer Council’s Facebook page.

“The League’s Volunteer Council knows firsthand the rewards and challenges of planning and executing volunteer projects,” said Julie Meredith, president of the Volunteer Council and a member of the Utah Symphony Guild. “Our goal is to inspire and educate volunteers by acknowledging and sharing innovative volunteer-driven projects from across the country in categories including Audience Development/Community Engagement, Communication/Technology, Education, Leadership/Organizational Structure, Membership, Fundraising, Flexibility/Adaptability, and Service Projects.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.