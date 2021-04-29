 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs Parks need lifeguards to ensure pools open this summer
0 comments
top story

Council Bluffs Parks need lifeguards to ensure pools open this summer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20200626_new_pools_2

Lifeguard Frances Gray watches over swimmers at Pirate Cove Water Park on June 25, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The City of Council Bluffs is hoping to open both Katelman Water Park and Pirate Cove Water Park on May 29, but a lack of lifeguard applications leaves pool staff concerned.

“As it stands now, we don’t have enough lifeguards to open just one of the pools,” said Mike Bond, aquatics director for the City of Council Bluffs.

In response to the shortage of lifeguard applications, the City of Council Bluffs is hosting a Lifeguard Recruitment Event on May 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Pirate Cove Water Park, 915 N. 21st St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone interested in lifeguarding, regardless of certification, is encouraged to attend. Supervisors will be present to conduct on-the-spot interviews. Applications can be completed on-site, but it is recommended that interested candidates apply online as soon as possible.

“We will continue our efforts to recruit, hire, and certify enough lifeguards to open both pools,” said Bond. “We hope to have a great turnout at the recruitment event and then we’ll help the new lifeguards get certified.”

The Parks and Recreation Department will host a lifeguard certification course in mid-May for new lifeguards. Course details coming soon.

Lifeguard applications can be completed online at councilbluffs-ia.gov under “Employment.”

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Robot brushes hair, expected to help with patient care

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert