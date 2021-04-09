Council Bluffs Recreation Complex wins award

The Council Bluffs Recreation Complex has been selected as a winner of the 2020 Fields of Excellence® Award by Pioneer® Athletics.

The Fields of Excellence Award Program honors outstanding athletic fields and the hardworking field crews who diligently maintain them. The Fields of Excellence Award Program was established in 1997 and has honored over 1,262 athletic fields from around the country since its creation.

“We have an outstanding team of employees that continue to strive for excellent field conditions and take a great deal of pride in their work. It’s nice to have our efforts noticed,” Council Bluffs Recreation Complex Supervisor Zach Smith said.

The Council Bluffs Recreation Complex employs five full-time staff members and 15-20 seasonal employees. The crews maintain the fields and mow creative striping patterns. Parks and Recreation books more than 25 tournaments at the Rec Complex each year, thus generating more than 500,000 visitors to the facility annually.

Iowa Sports Turf Managers Association recognized the Rec Complex as Baseball Field of the Year in 2011 and as ISTMA Softball Field of the Year in 2012.