DeSoto, Boyer Chute limit other access during antlerless muzzleloader deer hunts

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will close roads and trails this weekend during an antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt.

The hunt will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

During the hunt weekend, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure public safety and facilitate a white-tailed deer hunt, a press release from the refuge stated. To accommodate visitors, the visitor center will remain accessible and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. Iowa and Nebraska hunters interested in participating should contact Peter Rea at 712-388-4803 or peter_rea@fws.gov.

Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge will also be hosting a weeklong antlerless only muzzleloader deer hunt from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, the press release stated. During this weeklong hunt, the refuge will be closed to all other public access. Archery units will remain open for archery hunters, but archery hunters must wear blaze orange to meet state requirements.