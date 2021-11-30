DeSoto, Boyer Chute limit other access during antlerless muzzleloader deer hunts

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will close roads and trails this weekend during an antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt.
The hunt will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
During the hunt weekend, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure public safety and facilitate a white-tailed deer hunt, a press release from the refuge stated. To accommodate visitors, the visitor center will remain accessible and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. Iowa and Nebraska hunters interested in participating should contact Peter Rea at 712-388-4803 or peter_rea@fws.gov.
Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge will also be hosting a weeklong antlerless only muzzleloader deer hunt from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, the press release stated. During this weeklong hunt, the refuge will be closed to all other public access. Archery units will remain open for archery hunters, but archery hunters must wear blaze orange to meet state requirements.
Nebraska hunters can participate in this weeklong antlerless muzzleloader hunt using either a Statewide Muzzleloader Permit or a Season Choice — Wahoo Unit permit. In addition, hunters are required to possess a signed copy of the Boyer Chute Refuge Hunting Regulation and Permit brochure. These free brochures can be found online at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Boyer_Chute/visit/visitor_activities.html or at the refuge kiosks.
The refuge facilitates these hunts in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the refuge. Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges, which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education and interpretation.
DeSoto and Boyer Chute are located north of Omaha. DeSoto is located just south of Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska. Boyer Chute, managed by staff at DeSoto, is located east of Highway 75 near Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. Check the websites, www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto/ or www.fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute/ for refuge updates. On Facebook, search for DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges. For more information, please contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at Desoto@fws.gov.