DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to hold two turkey hunts this April

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will host turkey hunts for youth and mobility impaired hunters in April.

The weekend turkey hunts, offered annually, are limited in numbers to provide a safe and enjoyable hunt for all participants.

A shotgun turkey hunt for youth will be held on April 9-10 at the refuge, according to a press release. Interested hunters may apply for the hunt by sending a letter with their name, address and telephone number. The letter must also include the name and phone number of the adult mentor who will accompany the youth on the hunt. Applications should be sent to DeSoto Refuge, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 or emailed to Park Ranger Peter Rea at peter_rea@fws.gov.

A random drawing for the limited slots will be done on March 9, the press release stated. Those whose names are drawn will receive a letter regarding the hunt details and refuge-specific regulations. All applications must be received by March 8 to be included in the drawing. Any remaining slots will be filled on request.

A shotgun hunt for mobility impaired hunters will be held on April 23-24, the release stated. During this hunt weekend, the refuge will provide a limited number of accessible blinds. Interested mobility-impaired hunters can find out more about the hunt or sign up by calling Rea at 712-388-4803 or emailing him at peter_rea@fws.gov.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located along U.S. Highway 30 five miles west of Interstate 29.

